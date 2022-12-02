S Kamren Kinchens setting the tone as a leader for 2023

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – Shortly after the Hurricanes’ 2022 season came to an end following a 42-16 loss to Pittsburgh, there was silence in the locker room at Hard Rock Stadium.

Head Coach Mario Cristobal had finished his post-game remarks and players appeared relegated to leave without a comment.

Breakout All-ACC First Team safety Kamren Kinchens spoke to the team and delivered a message ahead of uncertainty with the offseason:

“If you don’t want to be here, fair well and good wishes to you, hope for the best, but if you want to stay, come every day ready to grind because we don’t want this taste in our mouths again. “

Kinchens, the oldest of six who prefers to lead by example led the team with 59 tackles, is tied for the national-lead with six interceptions and received a 90.0-grade from PFF, which is the third-highest nationally, believed it was important for someone to speak up.

“I just felt like it was something that needed to be said,” Kinchens said. “Coach already said it so I guess it should come from a player. I ain’t seen anybody else doing it so I stepped up and said something.”

Departing senior cornerback DJ Ivey believes in the future with Kinchens returning following his message to the team.

“It says a lot about the future of the program,” Ivey said. “A guy like him stands for a lot for this program. He’s on this crazy effort each and every play, he’s on every special teams, don’t come out so coming from Kam, that’s a lot. He’s only a sophomore, a lot of football ahead and he’s correct. If they don’t want to be here, they can leave. If not, they’ve got to come to work. I’m not going to be in the program anymore, but I understand where Kam’s coming from after this loss.”

Another departing senior, tight end Will Mallorywas also complimentary of Kinchens.

“The blueprint that Coach Cristobal and Coach (Aaron) Feld and everyone is building, it requires the most from you and it requires you to be a guy like Kam,” Mallory said. “I know he’s a great leader already. He’s a great player. He’s going to be a fun guy to follow and I know he’ll get these guys going.”

Some players have already announced their intentions to leave, including fellow safeties Al Blades Jr. and Avantae Williams with more expected to follow when the transfer Portal window officially opens on Dec. 5, but don’t expect Kinchens to try to sway players to stay.

“If you want to be a Miami Hurricane, then be a Miami Hurricane,” he said. “If you feel you need to go somewhere else, there’s no bad blood. You’ve got to do what you’ve got to do to succeed. If you want to be a Hurricane, be a Hurricane and stay here. There’s no persuading. What am I going to say, ‘Stay?’ If they want to go, they’re going to go. If they want to stay, they’ll stay.”

While many players tend to take time off following a season, Kinchens planned on getting back to work the next day.

“Tomorrow we wake up and grind,” Kinchens said. “We want a national championship so that’s how we’re going to work. We lost, the season is over with, time to work for the next one. If I’m by myself, I’m by myself. If there’s teammates with me, we’re grinding. To each their own. Some guys might need a day to rest. We’ve had a long season, up and down, a bunch of injuries. I’m nicked up. Everybody’s got injuries so if you need to take a day off or a week off, however long you need, but when you’re coming back in January when it’s full-throttle, we’re full-throttle.”

Miami’s defense struggled with consistent positive results, finishing 10th in scoring defense in the ACC and ninth in total defense in defensive coordinator Kevin Steele‘s first year at UM.

“It wasn’t the system or the scheme,” Kinchens said. “You’ve got to execute. If you go out there and he called man, there’s nothing wrong with the scheme, you’ve got to cover your man. If you get beat, you get beat. It’s nothing to the scheme, it’s the players. We’ve got to execute more.”

Miami finished 5-7 in Mario Cristobal’s first season as head coach, posting their worst record since 2007 when they also went 5-7.

“5-7 is not the standard, nobody wants it to be the standard,” Kinchens said. “I don’t want to speak on anything that happened in the past, but we know what we’re trying to reach. We’re trying to reach the Glory days and make it for ourselves. We’re not trying to do it for the past.”

Pinpointing the issues has been difficult for a team that struggled to win games despite Entering the season as preseason Coastal Division favorites and ranked in the AP Top 25.

“I can’t tell you what went wrong, I was out there grinding and doing everything I could,” Kinchens said. “I guess we just don’t execute enough on offense and defense. We didn’t play complimentary football. Defense didn’t help the offense in certain situations and the offense didn’t help the defense in certain situations.”

Despite the results and the criticism the team has faced this season, Kinchens strives to push forward.

“If you love football you’re going to grind regardless,” he said. “That’s all I know, all I know is football. Nobody can take the Joy away from it. Nobody can do anything. I’m here to grind and play football. That’s what I came here for.”

