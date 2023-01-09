“S….C!”: How Social Circle’s cheer helps enhance home basketball games

SOCIAL CIRCLE, Ga. — When fans attend Social Circle girls and boys home basketball games, they will most likely hear the student section chanting, “S…C!” throughout Moments of the games. Alongside the students is the Redskins’ cheer squad chanting the same thing.

Of all the 85-plus cheers the Redskins have at their disposal, the “SC Chant” is their favorite.

Not only do the cheerleaders enjoy it, but it gets all the Social Circle fans on their feet as well.

Coach Tanya Edmondson recognized the influence her cheer squad can have on a basketball game.

“Cheerleaders are important to the basketball environment,” Edmondson said.

But there’s more to being a cheerleader than just showing up to an Athletic event and cheering for their school.

Social Circle has been preparing for the basketball cheer season since September and, currently, the Redskins practice weekly.

Edmondson said they take great pride in what they do.

“Commitment, financial obligations and knowledge of both sports — cheerleading and basketball — all go into cheerleading,” Edmondson said. “They are also expected to be in good standing as a student. They are expected to be representatives of Social Circle High School and our team at all times.”

The 16 cheerleaders for the Redskins, which is five more than last year’s squad, are expected to cheer at over 36 events when all is said and done.

Social Circle has three seniors, five juniors and sophomores as well as two freshmen that make up this year’s squad.

Being such a small squad is something Edmondson highlighted that makes the Redskins a unique squad.

Their size doesn’t take away from the lessons students can learn from being in a cheer squad. Which, for Edmondson, is the most crucial thing about being involved in cheer.

“The relationships that come from cheerleading are absolutely hands down the best part,” Edmondson said. “Commitment and responsibility are important things that students can learn from being on the cheerleading squad.”