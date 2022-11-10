Rye Country Day football’s Cole Denson helps team reach title game

Before this season began, Cole Denson hadn’t counted on a future in college football.

“I wasn’t sure,” they said. “I was really banking on how my junior season went.”

So Denson worked hard. He figured he’d give himself another year to determine if he was good enough to play at the next level or resign himself to ending his career after high school. They seemed at peace either way.

Now, if the last two months are any indication of his drive and talent, Denson’s future in football looks brighter than he or anyone could’ve imagined.

Raved Coach John Calandros: “He’s had the best junior season of any player I’ve coached over the last 25 years.”

That season will conclude Sunday when Denson and Rye Country Day carry a seven-game winning streak into the Metropolitan Independent Football League Championship game. The Wildcats (7-1) will face Poly Prep (8-1) at 4:30 pm at the Brunswick School in Greenwich.

Denson, a fullback and free safety from Rye, leads the team in almost every offensive category. He has 965 yards and 14 touchdowns rushing, 17 catches, 371 yards and seven touchdowns receiving and a team-best 1,574 all-purpose yards in just eight games.

On defense, he has four interceptions and has forced three fumbles.

Rye Country Day School's Cole Denson has helped lead the Wildcats to 7 straight wins. Denson and his teammates are preparing for the Metropolitan Independent Football League Championship on Sunday. The team was practicing at RCDS in Rye on Nov. 9, 2022.

“We have a good team that is willing to block for me,” said Denson, who is 6-feet, 180 pounds and whose father, Terry, played on the football, basketball and track and field teams at Harvard. “And I just think that work ethic has kind of clicked as I’ve gotten bigger, stronger and faster.”

But Calandros, who has coached stars like Cullen Coleman (Northwestern), Allan Houston III (Brown), Raishaun McGhee (Harvard) and Cameron Coleman (Columbia), said more than strength and speed have elevated Denson to star status.

