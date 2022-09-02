Ryan’s Last-Minute Goal Helps Women’s Soccer Secure 2-2 Draw With BC

Next Game: UMass Lowell 9/4/2022 | 3 PM Sept. 04 (Sun) / 3 PM UMass Lowell

AMHERST, Mass. – Juliana Ryan scored a last-minute goal to help the University of Massachusetts Women’s soccer team secure a 2-2 draw with Boston College on Thursday evening at Rudd Field. The Minutewomen (1-2-2 Overall) trailed by a goal late before a corner sent in by Olivia Gouldsbury connected with Chandler Pedolzky before finding Ryan for the game-tying score.

Ryan scored with her right foot in the 90th-minute to mark her first Collegiate goal for the Minutewomen while helping UMass to its first result against Boston College since a 4-3 win in overtime in 2001.

Boston College got on the scoreboard first in the 16th-minute with a Sam Smith goal to go ahead 1-0 and added their second goal of the day in the 77th-minute by way of an Andi Barth goal.

Lauren Bonavita helped the Minutewomen return to all levels just under two minutes after the opening goal as the Graduate forward received a through ball from Pedolzky before racing by a defender and sending a left-footed shot into the right side of the goal. The goal marked the second of the season for Bonavita while Pedolzky’s finished with two assists to give her as many on the season.

The Minutewomen outshot the Eagles 12 to 10 on the match and put six shots on target. Grace Pinkus put all three of her shots on frame while three different Minutewomen forced BC into a save.

Megan Olszewski finished with a pair of saves in goal for UMass and faced four BC shots on target in the game.

The Minutewomen continue non-conference play on Sunday with a 3 pm kickoff at Rudd Field against UMass Lowell.

