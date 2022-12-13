Ryan Walters to Coach Boilermakers

Ryan Walters to Coach Boilermakers

Purdue has hired Ryan Walters as its new football coach, the school announced Tuesday, ending a five-day search after former Coach Jeff Brohm left for the same position at Louisville after six seasons in West Lafayette.

Walters, 36, spent the past two seasons as the defensive coordinator at Illinois. Before that, he was the defensive coordinator and safeties coach at Missouri. Early in his coaching career, he had stints at Memphis, North Texas, Oklahoma, Arizona and Colorado, where he played safety.

He is the fourth-youngest Coach in the FBS.

