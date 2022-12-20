Ryan Theis signs extension at Marquette

Ryan Theis

Marquette University head Women’s volleyball Coachhas signed a contract extension through the 2028 season, MU Vice President and Athletics Director Bill Scholl announced on Monday.

“We are very happy that Ryan and his family have chosen to build on the tremendous momentum within the Marquette Women’s volleyball program,” Scholl said. “At a time when the sport is seeing increased popularity and visibility, Ryan has pushed Marquette into the national conversation. His teams are high achieving, both on the court and in the classroom, and we look forward to what’s to come for the program with Ryan leading it.”

Theis was named the fifth head Women’s volleyball Coach in Marquette history in early 2014 and the 2023 campaign will mark his 10th with the program.

“Marquette volleyball has so many exciting things currently happening and on the horizon that I’m excited to be a part of,” Theis said. “Thanks to Bill Scholl, President (Dr. Michael) Lovell, (Executive Vice President and COO) Joel Pogodzinski and (Executive Associate Athletics Director) Danielle Josetti for helping our program be successful and allowing me to lead it.”

Theis (pronounced TICE) is in the top 15 among active NCAA Division I head coaches in winning percentage (.746; 355-121 career record) and has a 212-67 record at Marquette. In his 15 years as a head Coach he has never had fewer than 21 wins in a full season, with a career-best 29 victories in 2022. He also led Marquette to 28-win seasons in both 2018 and 2019 and trips to the NCAA Sweet 16 in 2018 and 2022.

Theis holds the highest winning percentage among head coaches in MU history (.760) and has guided Marquette to NCAA Appearances in all eight of his full seasons in Milwaukee. Over the past five years, the Golden Eagles rank among the nation’s very best in both total wins (121) and winning percentage (.818) and have averaged nearly 28 wins over the last four full seasons.

The Golden Eagles made their second trip to the NCAA regional semifinals in 2022 by sweeping then-No. 13 Georgia Tech in the NCAA Second Round at the Al McGuire Center and ended the year a program-best 13th in the final AVCA Coaches Poll. In total, MU went 29-4 in 2022 and its only losses came at BIG EAST Rival Creighton (twice), at then-No. 6 Wisconsin and to No. 1 and eventual national champion Texas in the Sweet 16.

The Golden Eagles earned the top seed in the BIG EAST Championship with a sweep of then No. 11 Creighton on Nov. 19 to claim a share of their second BIG EAST regular season crown in as many years.

MU’s success in 2022 came with seven newcomers on the roster and an entirely new coaching staff. The Golden Eagles returned less than a third of their 2021 totals in most statistical categories, but ended the season with one of the nation’s top-10 offenses, ranking among the national leaders in Kills (sixth), hitting percentage (10th) and assists ( ninth).

Theis at MU – By the Numbers:

2 – BIG EAST regular season Championships

2 – NCAA Sweet 16 Appearances

8 – trips to the NCAA tournament

7 – players have earned 10 AVCA All-America honors

19 – players have earned 32 All-BIG EAST honors

5 – AVCA Team Academic Awards

THEIS HEAD COACHING RECORD AT MARQUETTE:

Year Team Overall Pct. Conf. Pct. Notes 2014 Marquette 24-9 0.727 14-4 0.778 NCAA First Round 2015 Marquette 22-12 0.647 12 to 6 0.667 NCAA Second Round 2016 Marquette 23-9 0.719 13-5 0.722 NCAA First Round 2017 Marquette 22-10 0.688 15-3 0.833 NCAA First Round,

BIG EAST Coach of the Year 2018 Marquette 28-7 0.800 15-2 0.882 NCAA Sweet 16 2019 Marquette 28-6 0.824 16-2 0.889 NCAA Second Round 2020-21 Marquette 10 to 4 0.714 4-2 0.667 2021 Marquette* 26-6 0.813 16-2 0.889 NCAA First Round 2022 Marquette* 29-4 0.879 17-1 0.944 NCAA Sweet 16 15 YEARS TOTAL 355-121 0.746 199-44 0.819 9 YEARS MARQUETTE 212-67 0.760 122-27 0.819 BIG EAST

*- Conference Regular Season Championship

