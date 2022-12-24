Ryan Tannehill underwent surgery with 1 goal in mind

Ryan Tannehill suffered an ankle injury during the Tennessee Titans’ game against the Los Angeles Chargers last week, and there have been differing reports about whether he will be able to play again this season. The veteran quarterback underwent a surgical procedure this week in hopes of speeding up the recovery process.

Tannehill traveled to Birmingham, Ala., this week to undergo what is known as a tightrope procedure on his injured right ankle, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Media. When effective, the surgery can allow a player to return in as soon as three weeks.

Rapoport was told Tannehill is doing everything he can to get himself ready to play against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 18. The 7-7 Titans entered Sunday in first place in the AFC South, but the Jags are right behind them at 7-8. The regular-season finale between the two teams could very well decide who wins the division and reaches the playoffs.

While the Titans have not placed Tannehill on injured reserve, he is facing an Uphill battle. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported on Sunday that it is considered “unlikely” that Tannehill will be able to return at any point this year.

The Titans have lost four straight games after starting the season 7-3. Rookie Malik Willis will start against the Houston Texans on Sunday.