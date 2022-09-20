Ryan Silverfield is QB Grant Gunnell’s transfer to North Texas

When Memphis football wrapped spring practice in April, the outcome with the quarterback battle was that it would continue into the preseason. Both Seth Henigan and Grant Gunnell played well in the spring game and Coach Ryan Silverfield didn’t name a starter.

Gunnell then surprisingly ended the battle by entering the transfer portal a week after practice ended. He committed to North Texas in May and he’ll be back in Memphis on Saturday (2:30 pm, ESPN+) when the Tigers (2-1) host the Mean Green (2-2).

However, Gunnell returns as the backup to senior Austin Aune, who is expected to start. It still opened the door Monday for Silverfield to publicly address the circumstances behind Gunnell’s departure for the first time.

“Grant and I had an adult conversation, sat down and discussed it. I’ve got a lot of respect for him, he wants to play ball,” Silverfield said. “He’s capable. They certainly have proven that. Anybody that watched him here or previously at Arizona and in the spring game, he played fantastic and did some really good things.

“He’s a top of the line class act and I wish him nothing but the best.”

SCHEDULE:Tigers vs. Temple football kickoff time announced

More:How Memphis’ new Playmakers emerged after Arkansas State win

Gunnell was expected to start last season after he transferred to Memphis in December 2020 from Arizona. But a season-ending leg injury allowed Henigan to start as a true freshman.

Henigan became a Freshman All-American last year and has thrown for 775 yards with five touchdowns and no interceptions in the Tigers’ last two games, both wins. In an interview in May, Henigan said he understood why Gunnell left because Henigan got most, if not all, of the first-team reps at quarterback during the spring.

Chris Gunnell told The Commercial Appeal that he and his son haven’t looked back and are focused on playing for North Texas. They added there was no bad blood when they left and Grant still keeps in touch with former teammates.

“He loves being back in Texas,” said Chris Gunnell. “He also treasures his friendships he made in Memphis and he made great memories. He’ll always be a Memphis Tiger since he graduated there and he’s just moving on to his next chapter.”

There’s a chance Gunnell wins the starting job next season and with North Texas joining the AAC after this school year, Gunnell could face the Tigers depending on the schedule. If it’s next year, it means a potential Showdown with Henigan, who won’t be draft eligible until after the 2023 season.

Either way, Gunnell’s time in Memphis and the ripple effects remain a critical point in Silverfield’s tenure. Silverfield compared it to the New England Patriots in 2001 when Drew Bledsoe’s injury led to Tom Brady’s stepping in and eventually becoming one of the Greatest NFL players.

It doesn’t mean Gunnell was Bledsoe or Henigan will have a Brady-like trajectory. But Silverfield was satisfied with Henigan’s growth so far while also praising what Gunnell did in Memphis and could do for North Texas.

“I think it’s just one of those perfect combinations of things that happened in the universe and then it worked out,” Silverfield said. “I think we’re quite pleased with Seth’s progression and I know Grant’s a heck of a football player as well.

Want to stay informed on the latest Memphis sports news? A Commercial Appeal subscription gets you Unlimited access to the best inside information and updates on local sports, and the ability to tap into sports news from throughout the USA TODAY Network’s 109 local sites.

You can reach Evan Barnes on Twitter (@Evan_B) or by email at [email protected]