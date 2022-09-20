Ryan Silverfield is QB Grant Gunnell’s transfer to North Texas

When Memphis football wrapped spring practice in April, the outcome with the quarterback battle was that it would continue into the preseason. Both Seth Henigan and Grant Gunnell played well in the spring game and Coach Ryan Silverfield didn’t name a starter.

Gunnell then surprisingly ended the battle by entering the transfer portal a week after practice ended. He committed to North Texas in May and he’ll be back in Memphis on Saturday (2:30 pm, ESPN+) when the Tigers (2-1) host the Mean Green (2-2).

However, Gunnell returns as the backup to senior Austin Aune, who is expected to start. It still opened the door Monday for Silverfield to publicly address the circumstances behind Gunnell’s departure for the first time.

“Grant and I had an adult conversation, sat down and discussed it. I’ve got a lot of respect for him, he wants to play ball,” Silverfield said. “He’s capable. They certainly have proven that. Anybody that watched him here or previously at Arizona and in the spring game, he played fantastic and did some really good things.

“He’s a top of the line class act and I wish him nothing but the best.”

