Ryan Reynolds Makes Rare Appearance With Daughter James

Daddy-daughter bonding. Ryan Reynolds had some one-on-one time with his and Blake Lively‘s 8-year-old daughter, James, on Sunday, January 28, at a soccer game.

The Deadpool star, 46, brought his eldest child and The Adam Project director Shawn Levy to Wales to watch Wrexham Football Club play Sheffield United in the historic FA Cup. Reynolds was seen hugging his daughter and lifting her into the air during the exciting match, which ended in a 3-3 draw.

The delighted dad was wearing a Canada Goose’s Men’s Nanaimo Rain Jacket and a dark green 1864 hat to support his team while James stayed warm in a Cozy purple fleece. (Reynolds is a co-owner of the UK soccer team.)

“When @RMcElhenney and I got into this it all felt so impossible,” the Aviation Gin owner wrote via Twitter after the game. “But impossible is @Wrexham_AFC’s favorite colour. That was one of the most exciting things I’ve EVER seen. Thank you each and every Wrexham supporter who came out and aimed your heart at that pitch Tonight ⚔️🏴󠁧󠁷󠁬󠁿⚔️.”

Lively, for her part, was watching from home. The 35-year-old actress revealed she paid for a streaming service just for the occasion. “I bought ESPN+ today just to watch my husband experience crippling anxiety live. Worth it,” the Gossip Girl alum captioned an Instagram Story on Sunday, sharing a Screenshot of Reynolds looking worried in the stands. “If you’re not watching this insane game right now, you’re missing out on these vibes.”

In addition to James, whom they welcomed in 2014, the Mint Mobile owner and the A Simple Favor star also shares daughters Inez, 6, and Betty, 3. Lively is pregnant with their fourth child.

The Canada native previously revealed how excited their girls are for baby No. 4.

“Oh yeah, they’re in. They love it. They’re ready,” Reynolds told Entertainment Tonight in November.

They joked: “You know, you’d have to be a Moron to do this four times if you didn’t like it. It’s going to be nuts but we’re very excited.”

In September, a source exclusively told Us Weekly that Lively and Reynolds are “really more united and supportive of each other than ever.” The Insider said the Green Lantern star “has become better than ever at managing his time and schedule.”