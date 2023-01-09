Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney Shocked by Wrexham Upset

Actors Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney are rejoicing after their soccer team Wrexham knocked out EFL Championship team Coventry in a 4-3 upset in the third round of the FA Cup.

“I’m completely and totally speechless. What a club. What a town. What a win. @Wrexham_AFC forever,” wrote Reynolds on Saturday, including a link to the game coverage from the BBC. After beating Coventry, Wrexham — which plays in the fifth-tier National League — may now move forward in a Matchup against a Premier League team in the next round depending on the fourth round draw.

Both Reynolds and McElhenney celebrated online. "Wow. Just…wow. @Wrexham_AFC," wrote McElhenney in a tweet. "We're just getting started. @Wrexham_AFC," McElhenney said in another tweet.

In the midst of their win, the FX docuseries “Welcome to Wrexham” — which chronicles their purchase and ownership of the underdog team — began trending on Twitter.

“In ‘Welcome to Wrexham,’ Rob McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds learn to run the third oldest professional football club in the world,” reads a description of the series. “In 2020, Rob and Ryan teamed up to purchase the fifth tier Red Dragons in the hope of turning Wrexham AFC into an underdog story the whole world can root for, but the concern is that neither have any experience in football or working with each other . From Hollywood to Wales, from the pitch to the Locker room, and the front office to the pub, the docuseries will track Rob and Ryan’s crash course in football club ownership and the inextricably connected fates of a team and a town counting on two Actors to bring some serious hope and change to a community that could use it.”

The two Hollywood stars purchased the Welsh soccer club back in November 2020 for nearly $2.5 million. Since then, the pair have made significant reinvestments in the team, which is currently in second place in the National League and is a contender to be promoted to England’s fourth-tier soccer league, EFL League Two, for the first time since 2008.

The first season of “Welcome to Wrexham” debuted in August 2022. A second season is on the way.