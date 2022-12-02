Ryan Puglisi junior Highlights of UGA QB commit

Georgia Landed its quarterback commitment for the 2024 cycle when Avon (Conn.) Old Farms signal caller Ryan Puglisi announced his commitment back in October following an unofficial visit. The 6-foot-3, 205-pound junior chose the Dawgs over Alabama, Ole Miss, and 15 other offers.

Watch his eight-game junior highlights above. Puglisi says he threw for 2,000 yards and 31 touchdowns, with a 65% completion rate. Puglisi is ranked as the nation’s No. 124 overall prospect, No. 10 quarterback, and No. 2 overall Recruit in Connecticut by the industry-generated 247Sports Composite. He earned an offer from Georgia after throwing for the coaching staff in camp and immediately shot up the board for the Dawgs. Puglisi is one of six commitments for Georgia in the 2024 cycle, a group that is ranked No. 3 in the 247Sports Team Class Rankings.

His 247Sports Scouting Report from Oct. 2022 is below.

“Has Verified size and Sturdy frame. Multi-sport profile includes basketball and baseball. Hand size is noticeable. Has effortless release in which ball comes out free and easy. Has strong arm and shows confidence in it to throw in tight windows. Can throw 10-yard out. Shows willingness to stand in pocket and take hit to deliver pass. Shows touch on throws down field and is willing to let receivers make plays on 50-50 balls. During live eval displayed toughness and creativity in making off-platform throws. Can change arm angle to get ball through windows. Comfortable throwing on run and accurate when pocket is moved. Able to extend plays while keeping eyes down field. Composed under pressure and moves onto next play quickly. Possesses improvisational skills. Hard worker who is Refining tape study. Has to keep working on holding coverage with eyes. Needs to continue to develop pre-snap reads and coverage recognition. Has to be more consistent with accuracy. Not much of a running threat. W hile take time to develop but could be a strong Power 5 quarterback with high upside.”

