Ryan Nugent-Hopkins scores 200th goal of NHL career

The 200th goal of Ryan Nugent-Hopkins’ NHL career was the difference in the Edmonton Oilers’ 2-1 win over the St. Louis Blues on Wednesday night.

With the two teams knotted up at one goal each in a tight game in the third period, Nugent-Hopkins deked out St. Louis’ Defenders in the Blues’ slot and took a pass from Connor McDavid that he slipped past a sprawling Jordan Binnington…

Nugent-Hopkins has been one of Edmonton’s top producers earlier this year, as his game-winning goal against the Blues was his fourth goal and eighth point of the season. It was also his second game-winning goal of the season, which leads the team.

The goal was the 200th of Nugent-Hopkins’ career. He’s the ninth Oiler ever to score 200 goals with the club, joining Wayne Gretzky, Jari Kurri, Glenn Anderson, Mark Messier, Ryan Smyth, Leon Draisaitl, Connor McDavid, and Paul Coffey.

It was also the 26th game-winning goal of Nugent-Hopkins’ career, which puts him alone in ninth all-time in franchise history in the category. They had previously been tied with both Shawn Horcoff and Craig MacTavish with 25 game-winning goals.

Another milestone worth watching for Nugent-Hopkins is his climb up Edmonton’s all-time games played list. The No. 1 overall pick from the 2011 NHL Draft is eighth in Oilers history with 726 games played. If he doesn’t miss significant time this season, he’ll jump Kurri, Kelly Buchberger, and Horcoff on the all-time games played list.