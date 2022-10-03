Ryan Mooney Talks Iowa Football Offer, Visit

Iowa Football is searching for wide receiver help in the 2023 recruiting class. Ryan Mooney is emerging as a pass catcher during his senior season.

Seems like a good match.

Mooney (6-4, 170) visited Iowa for its game against Michigan Saturday and left town with a Scholarship offer. Boston College also came forward with an opportunity recently. Several MAC schools have jumped in as well.

Notre Dame Baseball had picked up a verbal commitment from Mooney two years ago. The Orchard Lake (MI) St. Mary’s standout recently opened up his recruitment with football offers and interest coming his way.

The Hawkeyes showed him a good time this weekend.

“I really liked meeting all the coaches and becoming familiar with the staff,” Mooney told HN. “I also loved the atmosphere. Being able to watch a game in front of such a great crowd was super cool to see in person. Iowa has a long history of winning, and picking up a Big Ten offer is an awesome feeling.”

Iowa receiver Coach Kelton Copeland shared with him why the Hawkeyes see him prospering in their system.

“They really talked about how a tall, fast kid like myself fits perfectly in their offense. To be able to take deep shots downfield really helps keep the defense off balance,” Mooney said.

They can see that vision at Iowa.

“It is a great fit for me because the winning history of the program and the history of developing players is exactly what I’m looking for. Also, the environment at Iowa football and the great people I would be surrounding myself with is another great reason why it’s an awesome fit,” Mooney said.

Mooney didn’t play football the last two seasons, opting to concentrate on baseball. They stepped back on the field this fall with excellent results. Through his first five games, he was averaging 20 yards per reception and had scored four touchdowns.

Eyes were opened when Mooney hit the summer camp circuit. He was clocked at 4.28 in the 40-yard dash at Miami (Ohio).

The skills and production could lead to more opportunities.

“A lot of schools have been showing me interest. Specifically, I plan on trying to visit Stanford, Duke, Florida State, UNLV, Boston College and a few others,” he said.