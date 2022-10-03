Ryan Mooney Talks Iowa Football Offer, Visit

Iowa Football is searching for wide receiver help in the 2023 recruiting class. Ryan Mooney is emerging as a pass catcher during his senior season.

Seems like a good match.

Mooney (6-4, 170) visited Iowa for its game against Michigan Saturday and left town with a Scholarship offer. Boston College also came forward with an opportunity recently. Several MAC schools have jumped in as well.

Notre Dame Baseball had picked up a verbal commitment from Mooney two years ago. The Orchard Lake (MI) St. Mary’s standout recently opened up his recruitment with football offers and interest coming his way.

