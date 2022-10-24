Ryan Michael Hendricks Obituary – Cape Cod Times

Ryan Michael Hendricks, a Lifelong Mashpee resident, died unexpectedly on October 20, 2022. He was 20 years old.

Ryan was born on September 24, 2002 at Falmouth Hospital to his parents Robert “Robbie” Hendricks and Kelley Hendricks. Ryan lived his entire life in Mashpee where he attended KC Coombs and Quashnet Elementary School before attending Mashpee High School. He graduated from Mashpee High School in 2021.

Ryan was a well-known face at the Mashpee Boys & Girls Club where his Athletic abilities were first put on display – from flag football and basketball to Dodge ball and kickball. Many of the records on the walls of the club still bear his name. He was also a part of the Keystone Club, a leadership group for the club’s teen program.

Before high school, Ryan enjoyed playing baseball in the Mashpee Little League and also with the Cape Cod Clippers. Those were the years he also began playing Mashpee Pop Warner football. That group of players were dubbed by the coaches as the “Wolfpack.”

But it was at Mashpee High School, where Ryan developed and blossomed into an all-star football and basketball player – a team captain beloved by his coaches and teammates alike. He was a member of the Super Bowl winning Mashpee football team in 2017 when they were crowned state Champions in Gillette Stadium.

Off the field and court, Ryan was an accomplished student. He was selected to represent Mashpee High School at the Hugh O’Brian Youth Leadership seminar when he was a sophomore. His grades earned him membership into the National Honor Society, and he was also recognized for his math skills by Mu Alpha Theta, a national college math Honor society.

After graduating from high school, Ryan followed his lifelong dream to further his education at an out-of-state school when he began attending East Carolina University, beginning his sophomore year earlier this fall.

A proud member of the Mashpee Wampanoag Tribe, he was a regular participant in the annual basketball tournament and active in all aspects of the tribal community.

For several years he worked at Moonakis Café in Waquoit as well as The Marketplace Café in New Seabury.

But for those who knew Ryan the best, his athletic and academic achievements were just the tip of the iceberg. What really made Ryan stand out was his joyful and loving spirit; how his smile lit up a room, the polite and warm energy he radiated to anyone who came into contact with him. Few knew that better than his tight-knit group of friends who have been with and for each other since they were playing in the sandbox.

Ryan was his father’s best friend, but unquestionably mama’s baby, who never outgrew his instinct to cuddle with his mom.

Ryan is survived by his parents Robert “Robbie” Sr., and Kelley Hendricks of Mashpee; his siblings, Kiel Medeiros, of Billerica, and Robert “Robbie” Hendricks Jr., of Mashpee; his great grandmother, “Nana” Frances Hendricks, of Falmouth; his grandmother Ramona Hendricks, of Falmouth, his grandmother Laverne Jackson of Mashpee; his niece Layla; as well as many aunts, uncles, cousins, and dear friends. Ryan was preceded in death by his maternal grandmother Hilda Sousa, and paternal grandfather Michael Hendricks.

Visiting hours will be held on Saturday, October 29, 2022 from 9:00 am until 12:00 pm at Chapman Funerals and Cremations, 74 Algonquin Ave. (RTE 151), in Mashpee. A Funeral service will be held in the Funeral home at 12:00 pm. Burial will immediately follow at Old Indian Cemetery, in Mashpee.

For online guestbook and directions please visit www.chapmanfuneral.com.