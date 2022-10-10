Ryan Forrest commits to Penny Hardaway

Ryan Forrest announced his verbal commitment to Memphis basketball Monday evening, giving Coach Penny Hardaway his first of the Class of 2023.

Forrest (6-foot-3, 175 pounds) is an athletic, aggressive, tough 3-star guard suiting up for Link Academy (Branson, Mo.) this season. The Tigers were at the top of his list of finalists, which also included Arizona State, VCU and Missouri State. Originally from West Memphis, Forrest grew up in Memphis and later spent his freshman, sophomore and junior seasons at Marion High School.

Forrest – whose cousin, Shawn Forrest, is the Tigers’ Assistant to the head Coach – took an Unofficial visit to Memphis on Aug. 25, and that’s when Hardaway extended a Scholarship offer.

“That’s always been one of my goals, to play for the Tigers,” Ryan Forrest told The Commercial Appeal on Monday morning. “I never had a ‘dream school,’ but when I was young, I thought I could see myself playing in that jersey. This is staying home for me. That’s how I’m treating it.”

