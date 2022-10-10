Ryan Forrest commits to Penny Hardaway

Ryan Forrest announced his verbal commitment to Memphis basketball Monday evening, giving Coach Penny Hardaway his first of the Class of 2023.

Forrest (6-foot-3, 175 pounds) is an athletic, aggressive, tough 3-star guard suiting up for Link Academy (Branson, Mo.) this season. The Tigers were at the top of his list of finalists, which also included Arizona State, VCU and Missouri State. Originally from West Memphis, Forrest grew up in Memphis and later spent his freshman, sophomore and junior seasons at Marion High School.

Forrest – whose cousin, Shawn Forrest, is the Tigers’ Assistant to the head Coach – took an Unofficial visit to Memphis on Aug. 25, and that’s when Hardaway extended a Scholarship offer.

“That’s always been one of my goals, to play for the Tigers,” Ryan Forrest told The Commercial Appeal on Monday morning. “I never had a ‘dream school,’ but when I was young, I thought I could see myself playing in that jersey. This is staying home for me. That’s how I’m treating it.”

Last season, Forrest averaged 20.9 points, 4.4 rebounds and 3.1 assists per game, helping lead Marion to a 26-8 record and an appearance in the Class 5A state final. Playing for ProSkills on the EYBL circuit last summer, Forrest put up averages of 13.2 points, 2.4 rebounds and 2.3 assists.

Forrest’s game is heavily predicated on getting to the rim and being relentless on defense.

“I like to make plays,” they said. “Get to the hole, no matter what. You just have so many options if you can get into the paint. I can knock down shots if you give it to me, but I’m a downhill player first.

“(And) I’m a dog on defense.”

Forrest is scheduled to take an official visit to Memphis between Oct. 14-16. The Tigers will host the Memphis Basketball Block Party, which begins at 3 pm on Oct. 15 on campus at the Luther C. McClellan Alumni Mall. The team’s first exhibition game is set for 4 pm Oct. 23 against Christian Brothers at FedExForum. Memphis will tip off the regular season Nov. 7 at Vanderbilt. The start time has not yet been announced.

