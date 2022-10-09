Ryan Fitzgerald’s big Halftime field goal for FSU, how it was set up

A kicker’s life is never easy.

You can have a strong season one year, then have a difficult stretch and suddenly people start questioning you.

In 2021, Ryan Fitzgerald had a strong season for Florida State, hitting 10-of-13 field goals, including a game-winner against Syracuse.

But this season, it hasn’t gone as great. Fitzgerald, a sophomore from Coolidge, Ga., had missed six of his last eight kicks, including field goals and extra points.

Florida State football:Is kicker Ryan Fitzgerald in jeopardy of losing the starting job?

Live updates:FSU Seminoles enter Halftime with double-digit lead over NC State Wolfpack

Who to watch for:Florida State football: Three players to know ahead of Saturday’s game against NC State

However, a big 47-yard field goal right before Halftime against North Carolina State may have been just the thing for Fitzgerald. And he got it set up by a wild, deceptive punt return.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button