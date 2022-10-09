Ryan Fitzgerald’s big Halftime field goal for FSU, how it was set up

A kicker’s life is never easy.

You can have a strong season one year, then have a difficult stretch and suddenly people start questioning you.

In 2021, Ryan Fitzgerald had a strong season for Florida State, hitting 10-of-13 field goals, including a game-winner against Syracuse.

But this season, it hasn’t gone as great. Fitzgerald, a sophomore from Coolidge, Ga., had missed six of his last eight kicks, including field goals and extra points.

Florida State football:Is kicker Ryan Fitzgerald in jeopardy of losing the starting job?

Live updates:FSU Seminoles enter Halftime with double-digit lead over NC State Wolfpack

Who to watch for:Florida State football: Three players to know ahead of Saturday’s game against NC State

However, a big 47-yard field goal right before Halftime against North Carolina State may have been just the thing for Fitzgerald. And he got it set up by a wild, deceptive punt return.

A reversed catch, and then a trick play by Ontaria Wilson

With 48 seconds left, North Carolina State was trying to get some momentum of its own, and it looked like it might as Devin Leary appeared to hit Thayer Thomas with a pass, but the play was ruled incomplete after review. With just 48 seconds left, the Wolfpack decided to get conservative and punt the ball away.

That’s when the Seminoles got crafty. NC State Shane McDonough punted the ball away down the right sideline. However, FSU return man Mycah Pittman, lined up towards the middle of the field, convincingly acted as if he was setting up for a fair catch.

No one spotted Ontaria Wilson racing back to retrieve McDonough’s punt down the sideline. They picked up the ball, and streaked back up the field, and before the Wolf Pack could figure it out, Wilson had picked up 51 yards on the return.

Ryan Fitzgerald was given a good chance to boost the Seminoles’ lead

After a quick pass from Jordan Travis to Lawrance Toafili moved the Seminoles 7 yards closer, the ball was on the Wolf Pack 29, giving Fitzgerald the shot at a 47-yarder.

After an NC State timeout, Fitzgerald lined up for the field goal, and knocked it true. No problem at all.

And his teammates surrounded him as if he hit a game-winner.