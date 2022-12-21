Ryan Donato Seattle Kraken three-goal second period St. Louis Blues

SEATTLE (AP) — Ryan Donato scored in his fourth straight game, Carson Soucy, Daniel Sprong and Jared McCann scored in Seattle’s three-goal second period, and the Kraken beat the St. Louis Blues 5-2 on Tuesday night.

Seattle won consecutive games for the first time in nearly three weeks and snapped the Blues’ four-game winning streak.

Donato’s seventh goal of the season came at 16:27 of the first period and the four-game goal streak is the longest of his career. Donato split St. Louis Defenders during a change, collected a long stretch pass from Adam Larsson and beat Blues goalie Thomas Greiss.

Soucy scored at the 10-minute mark of the second period by happening to be in the right spot after Will Borgen’s shot from the point deflected to the side of the net. He used one hand to poke the Puck past Greiss. Sprong and McCann added goals just over two minutes apart late in the period. Sprong’s eighth goal came on a breakaway, while McCann scored from behind the goal line banking his shot off Greiss. McCann leads Seattle with 15 goals on the season.

Brandon Tanev added an empty-net goal with 4:13 left.

Martin Jones made 22 saves for Seattle and won for the fourth time in his last five starts.

St. Louis looked as if fatigue finally caught up. The Blues were playing their third back-to-back in the last nine days. The Blues had swept through Western Canada with wins in Edmonton, Calgary and Monday night in Vancouver before running out of steam in Seattle.

Colton Parayko scored his second of the season for St. Louis at 5:59 of the third period, and Pavel Buchnevich scored with one second left on a power play at 10:54 to pull St. Louis within 4-2. Greiss made 28 saves.

The Blues were also without leading scorer Jordan Kyrou due to an upper-body injury, one night after recording his first career hat trick in a 5-1 win over Vancouver. Kyrou was checked into the boards by Vancouver’s Kyle Burroughs with 1:31 left in the game and didn’t play another shift.

Kyrou had been on a hot streak with nine points — six goals and three assists — in the first three games of the Blues’ road trip. Kyrou started the night as St. Louis’ leading scorer with 16 goals and 32 points.

NOTES: Tanev was stopped by Greiss on a penalty shot early in the third period after Tanev was tripped from behind on a breakaway. … Logan Brown moved into the lineup for his sixth game of the season with Kyrou out.

Blues: Closes out road trip at Vegas on Thursday.

Kraken: Travels to Vancouver on Thursday.

