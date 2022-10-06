Ryan Day Reveals Ohio State’s Only Real Goal This Year

Ohio State football head Coach Ryan Day during the game vs. Cincinnati.

COLUMBUS, OH – SEPTEMBER 7: Head Coach Ryan Day of the Ohio State Buckeyes watches his team warm up before a game against the Cincinnati Bearcats at Ohio Stadium on September 7, 2019 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Jamie Sabau/Getty Images)

In his three-plus years at Ohio State, head coach Ryan Day has maintained his predecessor’s winning ways. But the obvious prize has eluded him thus far.

However, Day has made it clear what the team’s goal is for 2022. He wants them to be the best team in college football – and he wants them to “do something that’s not normal.”

