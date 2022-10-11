Ryan Day lists Ohio State’s primary goal for the bye in Week 7

Ryan Day talked about what he’ll be trying to accomplish in the bye week. Eleven Warriors’ Chase Brown and Dan Hope posted about what those plans are.

One thing that Ohio State has had to deal with this season are injuries. Jaxon Smith-Njigba has played hard, and the team has had to use a rotation of DBs as injuries have piled up for that position.

Day knows how important it will be for everyone to get healthy now that the team has a week off.

“We want to get healthy,” said Day. “Get some guys back on the field.”

Day also spoke about Jordan Hancock. Day stated that Hancock was supposed to be competing for a starting role at corner, but has been dealing with injuries. Hancock needs to simply get some games under his belt and get healthy, according to Day.

After the bye week, Ohio State faces Iowa at home on Oct. 22.

