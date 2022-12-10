Ryan Chesley Scores First Career NCAA Goal



It was all Golden Gophers on Friday night as the No. 2/3 Minnesota men’s hockey team notched seven tallies in the opening game of a B1G series against boarder Rival Wisconsin. Included in the 7-1 Onslaught was Capitals’ prospect Ryan Chesley’s first goal in the NCAA.

Chesley notched his first career Collegiate tally near the midway point of the second period. He jumped into the zone and blasted a one-timer for his inaugural goal. He would be mobbed by his teammates following the score.

Chesley, who has been a physical defenseman for the Gophers so far this season, brought the crowd to their feet for his first goal as a Golden Gopher.

Earlier this week it was announced that Chesley was selected for Team USA’s preliminary roster for the 2023 IIHF World Junior Championship, which begins in late December. The 18-year-old has been chosen for the selection camp and is not officially on the final roster, but it’s an encouraging sign for the Capitals’ second-round pick (#37 overall) from the 2022 NHL Entry Draft. Team USA will cut the roster to 23 players before the start of the tournament.

Introducing the preliminary roster for the 2023 US National Junior Team! 🇺🇸 #WorldJuniors — USA Hockey (@usahockey) December 5, 2022

Chesley is a 6′-0″ right-shot defenseman in his debut season with the University of Minnesota Golden Gophers Men’s team. A native of Mahtomedi, Minnesota, he had stints with Shattuck-St. Mary’s Development program and the United States National Team Development Program, with whom he recorded 44 points in 85 games played with the US Development team and National Under-18 Team.

In August, Chesley spoke about his experience during the Capitals’ prospect development camp, calling it a “fun week.” “It’s been awesome getting here, getting to know the guys, getting to know the staff, and getting on the ice with them…I knew it was going to be a hard time here, just a lot of work, it’s been a grind so far, but it’s been fun. A lot of the on-ice stuff has been challenging, which is good. I think it’s really helpful.”

By Jon Sorensen

Check Out More on Chesley

Capitals Prospect Ryan Chesley Selected For Team USA’s Preliminary Roster For World Juniors

Capitals College Credits: Mitchell Gibson Remains Undefeated, Brent Johnson Scores First Of The Season

Capitals’ Collegiate Prospects Start Their 2022-23 Season

“I’m Just Really Looking Forward To Next Season”: Capitals’ 2022 Second-Round Pick Ryan Chesley Talks About His Experience at Development Camp and the 2022-23 Season

Capital Gains: Washington Capitals’ Once “Shallow” Prospect Pool Finally Gaining Depth

Blueline Pipeline: Review Of Capitals Organizational Depth On Defense Following 2022 NHL Entry Draft And Free Agency

Preliminary Prospect Roster And Organizational Depth Chart For The 2022-23 Washington Capitals

Capitals Select Defenseman Ryan Chesley With Second Round Pick Of 2022 NHL Entry Draft