Ryan Beard Hired as Missouri State head football Coach

Missouri State football will hire from within and promote defensive coordinator Ryan Beard to head coach following the departure of head coach Bobby Petrino.

Beard will be introduced Monday at 11 am in the PRIME Overtime Club at Great Southern Bank Arena. The Bears are scheduled to have official recruiting visits over the weekend in advance of Wednesday’s signing day.

“I look forward to working with Ryan in this capacity and continuing our success under his guidance,” MSU athletics director Kyle Moats said in a release. “He is a young, dynamic Coach who understands the nuance of today’s recruiting world. He has worked with some of the best coaches in college football during his coaching career, including the likes of Willie Taggert, Jeff Brohm, Jim McElwain and of course Bobby Petrino He loves Springfield, and he wants to elevate our program to bigger and better things.”

