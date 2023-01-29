Ryan Adams to Lead William & Mary Volleyball



Williamsburg, Va. (Jan. 23, 2023) – William & Mary Director of Athletics Brian D. Mann announced the hiring of Ryan Adams as the next leader of the Tribe’s Volleyball program on Monday evening.

Adams comes to Williamsburg after leading the Lafayette College program for the last four seasons. During his tenure with the Leopards he earned multiple honors, including Patriot League Coach of the Year in 2021.

“Our volleyball search brought to our attention some amazing candidates from across the nation,” says Mann, “But it quickly became obvious that Ryan Adams is the absolutely best person for our program. Beyond being a superb coach, whose teams mirror his competitive fire , he is a kind and thoughtful person who will develop our student-athletes athletically and academically.”

“Ryan understands and appreciates the demands of coaching, as well as being a student-athlete, at a top academic institution. He was an Academic All American during his college days,” says Mann. “Coupled with his desire to win the right way and his ability to teach and motivate his team, W&M volleyball is going to be in great hands.”

W&M will be a Homecoming for Adams. From 2016 to 2017 he was an Assistant Coach at W&M. During that time, he also coached the Williamsburg Volleyball 18 National Team from which 11 players went on to play in college, including five at the Division I level.

“I loved my time in Williamsburg, and I am beyond excited to return,” says Adams. “The foundation for William & Mary volleyball is great and the women on the team are amazing. I’m looking forward to helping make volleyball the best part of their day as we work to get 1 percent better every day. I’m also very Grateful to the leadership at William & Mary for this outstanding opportunity.”

In 2019, Adams was named only the second head volleyball coach in Lafayette’s history. They joined a program that was 0-16 in conference the previous year. His first year saw his Squad win the most matches in a decade, with one student-athlete becoming a Patriot League First Team selection. In 2021 when he was named Patriot League Coach of the Year, one of his players was named Player of the Year, marking the first time the Leopards scored two major conference awards.

Adams began his coaching career at the University of Idaho in 2012, moving to Northwestern Nazarene in 2013. He was named Assistant Coach at Bucknell in 2014 before moving to W&M in 2016 and returning to Bucknell in 2018.

Adams is from California and graduated from Cal State Northridge in 2009 with a degree in urban studies and planning. He was an Academic All American for the Matadors after the 2008 season.

Not quite ready to put his playing days behind him, Adams still plays competitive volleyball and is looking to continue. He also intends to enjoy being closer to the sun and the warmer weather in Williamsburg, which will allow him to do more of the outdoor activities he loves. But most of all he is looking forward to being surrounded by the W&M community, especially Athletics. “I can’t wait to get started,” he says. “Go Tribe!”