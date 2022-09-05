Rwanda: Local Teacher on Helping Children Learn Poetry, Rwandan Lifestyle

Fidèle Nkurunziza, an English literature teacher at Groupe Scolaire Kicukiro – Imenarugamba, has collaborated with different students in Rwandan secondary schools, two secondary school teachers and two University lecturers of Literature in English to create a junior Poetry anthology named ‘A Country of Thousand Hills. ‘

According to Nkurunziza, the anthology is meant for ordinary level learners in Rwanda and across the Great Lakes Region.

Its introductory section Briefly tackles the definition of poetry; basic terms used in poetry; basic Poetic techniques; some main types of poetry; the structure of poetry; sound patterns in Poetry as well as a guide on how to approach a poem.

The second part of the book is composed of collected Poems and according to Nkurunziza, the editor ensured to accompany each poem with some Guiding questions tailored to Rwanda’s Literature curriculum.

The book is also packed with illustrations and poems that are presented under different themes that include culture, society and history; religion and morality; notch; nature and environment; and patriotism.

Nkurunziza disclosed that he started collecting the Poems in 2017, making sure that the 58 Poems contain different aspects of Rwandan society.

“We knew that there were Poetry books but many were written by foreigners. We wanted to write Poems that talk about Rwanda and written by Rwandans born and living in the country. We also wanted to touch on different lives of Rwandans as a way of engaging many. We wanted people to Deeply learn about Rwanda and its beauty throughout the book,” he said.