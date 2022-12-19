RV Women’s Basketball’s defense stops USC, 62-48

Next Game: Houston Christian 12/21/2022 | 2:00 PM CT LONGHORN NETWORK December 21 (Wed) / 2:00 PM CT Houston Christian History

DALLAS — Shaylee Gonzales scored 22 points and the Texas defense held Southern Cal to 32 percent shooting from the field in the Longhorns’ 62-48 win over USC on Sunday at American Airlines Center in the Pac-12 Coast-to-Coast Challenge.

DeYona Gaston scored 16 points and added four rebounds, four assists, three steals and one blocked shot. All-American Rori Harmon had a complete game with nine points, seven assists and six rebounds and five steals. Khadija Faye scored eight points and grabbed six rebounds.

Texas (7-4) won their fourth straight game as they held USC (9-2) to 22 points in the first half and no more than 16 points for a quarter. The Texas defense forced USC into 29 turnovers, their most in a game since the 2009 season.

Game Notes

• Shaylee Gonzales scored in double figures for the sixth time this season and tied her season-high with 22 points. Gonzales went 6-of-6 from the free-throw line and is now 41-of-43 at the charity stripe this season.

• DeYona Gaston scored in double figures for the fourth time this season and has reached double digit points in four of her last five games.

• The Texas defense forced USC into 29 turnovers and the Longhorns held a 25-6 advantage in points off turnovers.

• Texas continued to establish their presence inside with a 36-22 edge in points in the paint. On the season Texas has outscored opponents in the paint, 416-254.

• USC came into the game averaging 72.2 points per game and the Longhorns held them 24 points below that scoring average.

• Texas limited USC to 3-of-17 (17.6 percent) from the 3-point line.