RV Women’s Basketball preview: Oklahoma

RV Texas (14-6, 5-2 Big 12) vs. No. 14 Oklahoma (16-2, 6-1 Big 12)

Game 21

Wednesday, January 25, 2023 – 7:00 pm Central

Moody Center – Austin, Texas

GameDay Quick Facts

TELEVISION: The game will be televised nationally on Longhorn Network with Alex Loeb (pxp) and Brenda VanLengen (analyst) on the call.

RADIO: The game will be carried on 105.3 FM in Austin. Craig Way (pxp) and Kathy Harston (analyst) will call the action. The broadcast will be streamed on TexasSports.Com.

SERIES: Texas leads the all-time series 37-27.

Notables

RORI HARMON: Sophomore All-American Rori Harmon made history on Jan. 4 in the Longhorns win over TCU as she became the 4th player in program history to record a triple-double. Harmon scored 17 points and added 11 assists and 10 rebounds. After missing the first five games of the season due to injury, the Longhorns are 12-3 with Harmon in the lineup this season. In Big 12 play, Harmon is averaging 11.7 ppg, 8.7 apg, 6.7 rpg and 2.4 spg. Harmon leads the Big 12 in assists per game and steals per game.

BATTLE FOR FIRST PLACE: Oklahoma and Texas are 1-2 in the Big 12 standings. If Texas wins on Wednesday, the Longhorns and Sooners will be tied atop the standings, with the tie break going to Texas.

OFFENSE/DEFENSE: Oklahoma leads the Big 12 in offense, averaging 87.3 points per game. The Texas defense is giving up 57.6 points per game on the season. The Longhorns have held 13 opponents to 59 points or less and are 13-0 when they hold an opponent to 59 points or less. Texas scores the ball at a high clip as well, as they rank third in the Big 12 in offense at 77.0 points per game.

DEFENSE GETTING IT DONE: The Longhorns held an Iowa State team that was averaging 78.7 points per game to 53 points. Texas gave up six points in the fourth quarter to the Cyclones, marking the 14th time this season they have held an opponent to single digits for a quarter. Texas Ranks 5th in the NCAA in blocks per game at 5.7 and 9th in the country in turnovers forced per game at 21.90 per game.