RV Women’s Basketball preview: Oklahoma State

RV Texas (15-6, 6-2 Big 12) vs. Oklahoma State (14-6, 4-4 Big 12)

Game 22

Saturday, January 28, 2023 – 7:00 pm Central

Moody Center – Austin, Texas

GameDay Quick Facts

TELEVISION: The game will be televised nationally on Longhorn Network with Alex Loeb (pxp) and Andrea Lloyd (analyst) on the call.

RADIO: The game will be carried on 105.3 FM in Austin. Roger Wallace (pxp) and Kathy Harston (analyst) will call the action. The broadcast will be streamed on TexasSports.Com.

SERIES: Texas leads the all-time series 41-17. Oklahoma State won the first game this season, 86-82 in Stillwater on Jan. 7.

Notables

DEFENSE GETTING IT DONE:

The Longhorns held an Iowa State team that was averaging 78.7 points per game to 53 points. Texas gave up six points in the fourth quarter to the Cyclones. Against Oklahoma, a team averaging 87.3 points per game, Texas held them to 58 points for the game and 6 points in the third quarter. The Longhorns are 14-0 on the season when holding an opponent to 59 points or less and 15 times this season they have held an opponent to single digits for a quarter.

RORI HARMON: Sophomore All-American Rori Harmon made history on Jan. 4 in the Longhorns win over TCU as she became the 4th player in program history to record a triple-double. Harmon scored 17 points and added 11 assists and 10 rebounds. After missing the first five games of the season due to injury, the Longhorns are 13-3 with Harmon in the lineup this season. In Big 12 play, Harmon is averaging 11.5 ppg, 8.4 apg, 6.5 rpg and 2.3 spg. Harmon leads the Big 12 in assists per game and steals per game. Harmon ranks fifth in the NCAA in assists per game on the season at 7.3 per game.

GASTON COMING UP BIG: DeYona Gaston notched her second double-double of the season with 13 points and 11 rebounds in the win over Baylor. Gaston scored 15 of her 19 points in the first half against Oklahoma. Gaston ranks second in field goal percentage in the Big 12 at 56.3 points per game.

HOME COOKIN’: Texas has won eight in a row at home and are 10-1 on the season at Moody Center. The Longhorns are outscoring opponents at home on average 82.1-50.9. Texas has a 48.9 field goal percentage in home games this season. Against OU they set a student attendance record with 834 students.