RV Women’s Basketball preview: Kansas State

RV Texas (9-4, 0-0 Big 12) vs RV Kansas State (11-2, 0-0 Big 12)

Game 14

Saturday, December 31, 2022 – 2:00 pm Central

Moody Center – Austin, Texas

GameDay Quick Facts

TELEVISION: The game will be televised on Longhorn Network with Alex Loeb (pxp) and Andrea Lloyd (analyst) on the call.

RADIO: The game will be carried on 105.3 FM in Austin. Roger Wallace (pxp) and Kathy Harston (analyst) will call the action. The broadcast will be streamed on TexasSports.Com.

SERIES: Texas leads the all-time series 28-17.

Notables

RORI’S RETURN: After sitting out the first five games of the season with a toe injury, sophomore All-American Rori Harmon made her return in the Longhorns win vs Princeton. Harmon was named to the Wade Trophy Watch list for the top Collegiate Women’s basketball player, marking her eighth preseason honor. The Longhorns are 7-1 with Harmon in the lineup this season. With Harmon in the lineup, Texas has decreased their turnovers per game from 19.4 to 14.1 per game. The Longhorns are averaging 13.4 more points per game with Harmon and are forcing eight more turnovers per game.

GETTING DEFENSIVE: The Longhorns are holding opponents to 55.5 points per game this season. The Texas defense held USC to 48 points, when they came into the game averaging over 72 points per game. Texas has held 12 of their 13 opponents below their season scoring average. Texas is 9-0 on the season when they hold an opponent to 59 points or less. Kansas State has registered 11 games this season where they score 70 or more points. 12 times this season the Longhorns have held an opponent to single digit scoring in a quarter.

SCORING INSIDE: Texas has a 530-292 advantage over opponents this season in points in the paint. Khadija Faye is averaging 14.2 points per game and 9.4 rebounds a game over her last five games. DeYona Gaston is averaging 15.4 points per game over her last five games.

FORCING TURNOVERS:

The Longhorns are forcing 23.4 turnovers per game. Over their last three games, Texas has forced 83 turnovers and held an 89-14 advantage over opponents in points off turnovers. Texas ranks 11th in the NCAA in turnovers forced per game and 13th in the NCAA in turnover margin.

TOUGH SCHEDULE: The Longhorns have played a challenging schedule through their All four of their defeats are against top-25 teams or teams receiving votes, with two of the four against top-10 teams.

NCAA RANKS: Texas leads the Big 12 and Ranks 11th in the country in blocked shots per game at 5.7