RV Women’s Basketball pounds the paint in a 96-34 win over Houston Christian

AUSTIN, Texas — The Texas Women’s basketball team held a 54-12 advantage in points in the paint on the way to a 96-34 win over Houston Christian on Wednesday at Moody Center.

DeYona Gaston led five players who scored in double figures as she recorded 20 points and added eight rebounds. Khadija Faye tallied her second double-double of the season with 16 points and 11 rebounds. Freshman Ndjakalenga Mwenentanda scored a season-high 16 points. Sonya Morris (12) and Shay Ho (11) also scored in double figures for the Longhorns. Holle also tallied three blocked shots in the game.

Up next Texas (8-4) will host Texas A&M-Commerce on Wednesday Dec. 21 at 7:00 pm CT at Moody Center.

Game Notes

• Texas started the game scoring the first 12 points and held HCU scoreless until the 6:21 mark of the first period. The Longhorns outscored the Huskies 26-6 in the first quarter.

• The Longhorns went on a 16-0 run starting at the 3:17 mark of the first quarter and went up 33-8 on a free-throw by Khadija Faye . Texas held HCU scoreless for seven minutes and 20 seconds of game play until 5:57 of the second quarter.

• Texas allowed HCU 12 points in the first half, the fewest points in a half the Longhorns have allowed this season.

• Rori Harmon tallied six assists in the game, her fifth straight game with six or more assists.

• The Longhorns held a 54-12 advantage in points in the paint and 21-1 in fast break points. On the season Texas has a 470-266 advantage over opponents in points in the paint.

• Texas forced 34 HCU turnovers in the game, the second most a Big 12 team has forced this season. The Longhorns held a 39-2 advantage over HCU in points off turnovers.

• All 10 players that saw minutes for Texas scored in the game. Anissa Gutierrez scored her first points as a Longhorn.

• Texas recorded 20 steals in the game, which ties for the ninth most in a game in program history. Rori Harmon tallied five of the steals.

• The Longhorns shot 36-of-70 (51.4 percent) for the game and held HCU to 13-of-46 (28.3 percent).

• Texas made 20 free-throws compared to only eight free-throw attempts by HCU.