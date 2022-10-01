Rutherford NJ football clinches division title, beats Glen Rock

RUTHERFORD − The 2021 NJIC football tournament Champion experienced heavy graduation losses.

Yet, as has become custom, Rutherford is right back in position to defend his crown.

The Bulldogs wrapped up the 2022 Colonial Division title Friday night at Tryon Field, 49-7, over Glen Rock. They outgained the Panthers, 448-85, before both teams sent in their JV squads to close out the game.

“We’ve got good kids in this program,” Rutherford Coach Steve Dunn said. “They’re very coachable, and whatever we ask them to do, they do it 1,000 miles an hour. I’m just so proud of their effort and the way they execute.”

The Bulldogs (5-0) were near perfect in that department, committing only two penalties and none in the first half as they built up a 28-7 Halftime lead. Senior quarterback Van Weber completed 13 of his first 15 passes.

“We kind of go as Van goes,” Dunn said, chuckling at his unintentional pun. “He can throw it, and we’ve got receivers who can catch it… he opens up everything for our offense.

What it means

Rutherford Secured its sixth division title in eight seasons. Last year, it won the Liberty Division en route to the NJIC championship, while its last conference crown as the Colonial Winner came in 2017.

The Bulldogs entered the game ranked No. 6 in the North Jersey Public Top 20 and solidified their status as the prohibitive favorite going into the NJIC semifinals.

“I believe so,” Weber said. “We’re dangerous.”

Rutherford will face No. 18 Hasbrouck Heights, the Meadowlands champ, in the semis in two weeks, while No. 10 Waldwick/Midland Park and No. 12 Wood-Ridge square off in the other semifinal.

The Bulldogs finished 4-0 in the Colonial, while Glen Rock ended 3-1 in the division and fell to 4-1 overall.

Key plays

After holding the Panthers to a three-and-out to begin the game, Rutherford responded with a 13-play, 84-yard drive that ended with receiver Ryan Ward catching an eight-yard touchdown from Weber. Ward also made an impact at defensive end with four tackles and two sacks.

“Ryan Ward has been awesome for us,” Weber said. “He’s been a big factor at every position he’s played.”

Glen Rock pulled within 14-7 Midway through the second quarter thanks to a 42-yard kickoff return and Tony Atme’s 48-yard TD catch from Andrew Knight. Rutherford answered almost as quickly, capitalizing on Nick Lora’s 39-yard kick return with a four-play scoring drive.

Game balls

► Weber completed 16-of-24 passes for 200 yards and three touchdowns, adding a one-yard TD sneak.

► Rutherford running backs Cole Goumas (16 carries, 128 yards) and Lora (12-105) each topped the century mark and scored a touchdown.

► Atme was the Panthers’ top offensive player with three rushes for 16 yards and four catches for 85, while Owen Litvany led the Glen Rock defense with 10 tackles.

They said it

“The moment’s never too big for these kids, which I really admire. We ask our kids to be tough, smart and resilient, and we put those on display.” —Dunn

“Stepping up as a leader of the team was a big task, but I was willing to do it. A lot of these guys had experience previously, which they showed tonight… I’m just proud of my guys.” —Weber, the lone returning starter from Rutherford’s Class of 2023