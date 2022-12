Already an Insider? Log In

Become an Insider Now

rutharts.org Instagram: @ruthfoundationforthearts Facebook: facebook.com/ruthfoundationforthearts LinkedIn: linkedin.com/in/ruth-arts Year founded: 2022 Mission statement: Our goal is to explore new possibilities for arts philanthropy through an artist-driven approach. Primary focus of your nonprofit organization: Responding to the evolving needs of our community and working across a wide spectrum of lived experiences, we aim to support

rutharts.org

Instagram: @ruthfoundationforthearts

Facebook: facebook.com/ruthfoundationforthearts

LinkedIn: linkedin.com/in/ruth-arts

Year founded: 2022

Mission statement: Our goal is to explore new possibilities for arts philanthropy through an artist-driven approach.

Primary focus of your nonprofit organization: Responding to the evolving needs of our community and working across a wide spectrum of lived experiences, we aim to support those who center the unconventional and the exciting.

Other focuses of your nonprofit organization:

We center artists as active agents of change.

We support creative practitioners and cultural organizations with processes rooted in fellowship and imagination.

We are nimble and responsive in the face of ever-evolving art practices and experiences.

We look for inspiring partnerships that foster new models of being in community.

Number of employees at this location: 5

Executive leadership: Karen Patterson, executive director

Board of trustees: