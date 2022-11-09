Rutgers Women’s Basketball to Celebrate Sue Wicks Day on November 13

PISCATWAY, NJ – Sue Wicks, the most highly decorated player in the history of Rutgers Women’s basketball will be celebrated by the Scarlet Knights on Sunday, Nov. 13 during their game against NJIT at 2 pm

The team will honor Wicks’ accomplishments as a Scarlet Knight during pregame and halftime ceremonies.

Wicks became the second former player to have her jersey retired when she was honored on April 26, 1998. She is the only RU player to garner three Kodak All-America honors and three Atlantic 10 Conference Player of the Year awards. Wicks was named the National Player of the Year in 1988 by Naismith, the US Basketball Writers Association, the Women’s Basketball News Service and Street & Smith’s. Rutgers posted an impressive 105-21 (.833) record and advanced to the NCAA East Regional final twice during Wicks’ career.

She was inducted into the Rutgers Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame in 1994, the first year she became eligible, and still holds the career record for points, male or female, at Rutgers with 2,655 tallies. In all, she still holds eight Rutgers career records over three decades after her playing days ended and her 1987-88 single-season totals in points (793), field goals made (319), free throws made (155) and scoring average ( 25.6 ppg) still top the RU charts.

Wicks became the first Rutgers Women’s basketball player to be drafted by an American professional basketball league when she was the first-round draft choice of the New York Liberty in the Inaugural WNBA Draft in 1997. She also played in the first-ever WNBA game as a member of the Liberty, facing the Los Angeles Sparks on June 21, 1997. Wicks returned to the States after playing overseas for eight years.

Points 2.655* 1 st Scoring Average 21.2 1 st Rebounds 1.357* 1 st Rebounding Average 10.9 1 st Field Goals Made 1.091* 1 st Field Goals Attempted 2,099* 1 st Free Throws Made 473 1 st Free Throws Attempted 641 1 st

* all-time men’s or women’s record

Season GP-GS MIN-AVG FG-FGA PCT 3FG-3FGA PCT FT-FTA PCT REB AVG AST BLK STL PTS-AVG 1984-85 28-5 641-22.9 174-343 .507 — — 69-114 .605 245-8.8 43 54 30 417-14.9 1985-86 33-32 1075-33.6 293-540 .543 — — 133-183 .727 332-10.1 81 65 86 719-21.8 1986-87 33-33 1105-35.6 305-609 .501 0-0 .000 116-153 .758 404-12.2 83 97 90 726-22.0 1987-88 31-31 1105-35.6 319-607 .526 0-0 .000 155-191 .812 376-12.1 82 77 81 793-25.6 TOTAL 125-101 3926-31.4 1091-2099 .520 0-0 .000 473-641 .738 1375-10.9 289 174 287 2655-21.1

Before facing NJIT, Rutgers will welcome Seton Hall to Jersey Mike’s Arena on Friday, Nov. 11 for a 7 pm tip.

