Rutgers Women’s basketball lands class of 2023 commit

Rutgers Women’s basketball season may not start until November, but the recruiting efforts don’t have an offseason. The Scarlet Knights landed a class of 2022 commit in the form of point guard Jillian Huerter.

The 2022 Shenendehowa High School grad took to social media to make her announcement, sharing her excitement to commit to the program. She is currently playing for the Kent prep school. Her recruiting profile took a small hit due to pandemic-impacted seasons, and she spent the early part of her senior season rehabbing from a torn meniscus. The Saratoga County native fills an immediate need for the Scarlet Knights as many of the guards from last season’s Squad have either graduated or transferred.

Huerter is no stranger to high level basketball as her family is basketball royalty in Saratoga. Her father Tom and brother Tom Jr. both played Division I at Siena College, while her older sister is currently playing for Providence College heading into her sophomore season.

Let’s not forget about older brother Kevin who is currently in the NBA, signed with the Sacramento Kings and previously played for the Atlanta Hawks.

Back in May, she spoke to local media about how life was growing up with so many high level basketball players:

“We had a lot of two on two games growing up. Now we’ll probably do more shooting competitions, but we keep the competitiveness up with other games. We play a lot of cards or just anything we can do to compete with each other.”

The Rutgers Women’s team struggled last season to an 11-20 record – a steep drop off from a strong 2020-2021 campaign where they finished 14-5. Under the guidance of new head coach, Coquese Washington, they are looking to rebuild the program into a Big Ten power. Washington’s history of winning in the Big Ten with Penn State should pair perfectly with someone with the acumen and basketball family such as Huerter.

