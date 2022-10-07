Rutgers Women’s basketball establishing culture with short-handed roster: ‘Rolling with what we got’

Under new leadership and with a roster just eight deep, the Rutgers Women’s basketball team adopted some new mantras for the upcoming season: “Rolling with what we got” and “We all we got we all we need.”

In her fifth month as the third full-time head Coach in the history of the program following the historic tenure of C. Vivian Stringer, Coquese Washington and staff have been working on establishing a culture with a roster that includes three returning players, two incoming freshmen and three transfers.

And so far, the team is all in.

“I trust her. She came in here very confident, so it is not hard to trust the Coach that believes in you without even knowing you,” returning junior forward Erica LaFayette said during Thursday’s Media Day at the RWJBarnabas Health and Athletic Performance Center practice facility.

They’ve also embraced their short-handed roster and quickly established a strong connection both on and off the court. Their connection was evident during the open session of Thursday’s practice as the group ran up-tempo, full-court drills while the practice team went over plays at a basket off to the side.

“I love it. We might be little, the group itself, but our Chemistry and our bond is so strong. It’s Unbreakable and that’s going to help us through the season,” returning junior forward Chyna Cornwell said.

Another advantage to the small number of players has been the opportunity to not only get to know one another quickly, but the new coaching staff as well.

“It’s very fun with only eight,” LaFayette said. “It’s very fast, and I feel like we bond more. Our open conversations are better. We don’t have time to click off and do anything because we are such a small group. You see one person and you want to see everybody.”

Returning players include LaFayette, Cornwell and senior guard Awa Sidibe. Incoming freshmen are guard/forward Antonia Bates of Rutgers Prep and guard Kaylene Smikle of Farmingdale, NY

Washington signed a pair of transfer guards in senior Kai Carter from UNC Asheville and Graduate student Abby Streeter from Hartford. She recruited and signed senior center Kassondra Brown from Saint Peter’s for her final two seasons of eligibility in July.

“It’s crazy because these girls I literally just met this summer, but I feel like I’ve known them for years,” Brown said. “We all just came in and we Clicked right away. It’s really fun, we crack jokes – we do know when to be serious – but it’s just always fun.”

Washington said they will hold walk-on tryouts in hopes of bringing in one or two additional players, but if no roster additions are made, she is confident in the group she already has.

“There is no question we have got a short roster, so that will in some ways dictate what we do and what we can’t do in terms of how long we practice, rotations and things of that nature,” Washington said. “I have been so blown away with these eight young ladies and how they have embraced our team, embraced our coaching staff and embraced our style of play.”

Rutgers hosts Hofstra in its season opener on Monday, Nov. 7, at Jersey Mike’s Arena.

