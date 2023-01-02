Rutgers vs. Purdue Odds, Picks

Rutgers vs. Purdue Odds

The Boilermakers are one of just two teams still undefeated. At 13-0, Purdue will look to tie its all-time best start of 14-0, a mark it’s hit twice.

However, Purdue’s non-conference schedule has come to an end. The Boilermakers continue Big Ten play against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights, who boast the third-best defense in adjusted efficiency.

Rutgers will be the toughest defense Purdue has faced this season, and comes into this game riding a three-game winning streak. The Scarlet Knights are 1-1 in conference play, having beaten Indiana and also fell just short of taking down Ohio State on the road.

Purdue has looked almost unstoppable this season, but did struggle on the road against Nebraska and its top-50 defense. Can the Rutgers defense do the same to keep this game close?

The Scarlet Knights are fourth in the nation when it comes to defensive scoring, holding opposing teams to just 54.5 points per game.

When it comes to scoring at the basket and in the paint — where Purdue takes the majority of its shots — Rutgers has held teams to field goal percentages of just 64.2% at the basket and 31.2% in the paint.

Rutgers has also been great when it comes to forcing turnovers. Opponents average 15.6 turnovers per game against the Scarlet Knights, who are putting up 20.1 points off turnovers per contest.

On the Offensive end, Rutgers is similar to Purdue — with the majority of its scoring coming from the interior. This is due in large part to big man Clifford Omoruyi, who leads Rutgers in scoring and rebounds with 15 and 10.1 per game, respectively.

Omoruyi is also averaging 1.8 blocks and drawing five fouls per game. I wouldn’t be surprised to see Zach Edey struggle against him.

By now, you should be decently familiar with this Purdue team.

Edey, the favorite to win Player of the Year, leads the Boilermakers. He rarely makes mistakes and dominates at the rim. Purdue is second in the Nation in Offensive rebounding, coming down with the ball on 39.1% of its opportunities.

The Boilermakers rarely foul — averaging just 14 per game as a team — and turn the ball over even less, just an average of 10 times per game.

Rutgers’ defense may be one of the top five in the nation, but Purdue’s defense is nothing to look down at. The Boilermakers have held opposing teams to just 60.5 points per game.

While Edey has been a force in the paint by averaging 2.2 blocks per contest, Braden Smith and Mason Gillis have been causing teams plenty of problems. Both average more than one steal per game.

Purdue has been a much better rebounding team than Rutgers, and has done so against some of the best in the nation. Winning off the glass will be Purdue’s first step towards winning its 14th consecutive game.

Rutgers vs. Purdue Betting Pick

Purdue may be the best basketball team in all of college basketball — or at least top three. However, Rutgers is a legitimate contender in the Big Ten, and its defense is unlike anything Purdue has seen this year.

Omoruyi might not be able to shut down Edey, but he’ll be one of the toughest challenges of the year for the Player of the Year contender.

Purdue has yet to lose a game, but has only covered the spread in four games. The Boilermakers failed to cover the spread in their first two conference games, and I think we’ll see a similar situation against the Scarlet Knights.

Back Rutgers at +6.5 or better.