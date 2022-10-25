Rutgers soccer star Returns to help Coach team

Madison Tiernan describes feeling a sense of déjà vu when she’s at Rutgers University.

Nearly a decade ago, she walked the halls as a four-year member of the Women’s soccer team. During her senior year, she found out that her Legacy in New Brunswick would continue through her sister, Riley, who committed to the team that year and is now a standout sophomore on the squad. Her soon-to-be husband is also a former Scarlet Knight. In her own words, she has “ultimate school pride.”

But Tiernan doesn’t just walk the halls as a former student athlete with a sister following in her footsteps. The 27-year-old is also the Assistant Head Coach of the team she once played for, and a former professional player with a resume that makes her perfect for the job.

“Being able to get into a coaching role and do it at the school that you love, it’s really a unique experience,” Tiernan said. “And to do it with my sister, too? It’s like the icing on the cake.”

Tiernan followed the path that more and more athletes are choosing — returning to the sports they love, as a coach. At a time when abusive coaches have made headlines in the National Women’s Soccer League for the past two seasons, having people in positions of power who understand what it’s like to be a player may be more important than ever.

Tiernan, who lives in Matawan, now has six seasons under her belt working on the Scarlet Knights staff. She joined the team in 2017 as a director of player development and served as a Volunteer Assistant Coach beginning in 2020. She was elevated to her current role in January.

Since joining the staff, Tiernan has helped guide the team to six Big Ten Tournaments, three Big Ten Tournament finals, and six NCAA Tournament appearances. She was with the team last year when it secured the school its first Big Ten Conference title, and first in program history, after going undefeated, 10-0, in conference play. Last year’s team also advanced to the College Cup for the second time in program history — the first time was in 2015, when Tiernan was a player.

The Rutgers Women’s soccer team is now entering the 2022 postseason with a 13-3-2 record, having finished in a four-way tie for fourth place. Rutgers will be the No. 7 seed in the Big Ten Tournament, which kicks off this weekend as the Scarlet Knights visit second-seed Northwestern in the quarterfinals on Oct. 30.

As a player, Tiernan was a standout forward and midfielder. She was a member of the Players Development Academy, where she later coached, and a former member of the U15 national team. She was also a standout athlete at Eastern Regional High School, starring in soccer and softball before graduating in 2013. While at Rutgers, she led the team to three conference Championship games, two Big Ten tournament Championships and the College Cup in 2015. The team The captain ended her Rutgers career ranked second all-time in shots (275), tied for fifth in game-winning goals (9) and sixth all-time in total goals (25).

Tiernan was selected in the third round of the 2017 NWSL College Draft by New Jersey’s Sky Blue FC, which last year rebranded to Gotham FC. After an ACL injury sidelined her, Tiernan took a more active role as a player advocate. She was named a player representative at a critical time, when club leadership was in hot water over inadequate player conditions and other issues that made Headlines in 2018.

In the summer of 2020, Tiernan announced her retirement as a professional player.

‘Newfound appreciation’

It was around graduation time that Tiernan remembers sitting down with Rutgers’ longtime head coach, Mike O’Neill, when he asked her if she thought about what her career would look like after playing. “There’s only so many Carli Lloyds and Tom Bradys of the world that play for that many years,” Tiernan joked.

“They wanted me around the team still, so that’s why — even as soon as I graduated, as I was playing professionally — I was still volunteering,” Tiernan said. “I was at practice. I was around the team. Just to see if that was something I was interested in. I knew that regardless of where life would take me, I needed to be around sports in some capacity.”

Tiernan already had experience coaching at the club level with PDA, where O’Neill is also heavily involved as a director of coaching. Tiernan eventually decided to join the college team full-time, and everything fell into place.

Tiernan now sees coaching through clearer eyes. Players often don’t see all the work that goes into running a program behind the scenes, she said. From meeting with staff regularly to going over game tapes and scouting, there is plenty that goes into coaching that players have no part in, outside of training.

“You don’t realize how much work goes into it,” Tiernan said. “I think as a player, you show up for training, you train and you leave, and you think the coaches are on the same schedule. To see how many hours go into it — it’s a newfound appreciation for coaches in every sport.”

Tiernan’s experiences help her relate to players in a way that others may not. Her time at Sky Blue, especially, taught her valuable lessons that she carried into her coaching career.

Her Rookie season overlapped with Christy Holly, the former Sky Blue head Coach who was the center of the bombshell Yates report released earlier this month that investigated abusive coaches in the NWSL. The US Soccer-commissioned report revealed shocking allegations against Holly, who was fired in 2017 over an inappropriate relationship with a player, being verbally abusive to players and creating a hostile environment. Holly’s bad behavior later escalated to the point of sexual misconduct at another NWSL team, where he was also fired, according to the report.

Tiernan said the players at Sky Blue learned to lean on each other before Holly’s departure. Many of the players are still her closest friends today, she said. That negative experience also served as a cautionary tale about the power a coach has over a team. “You have the power to impact a player, especially in a coaching role,” Tiernan said. “We talk about it all the time [at Rutgers]that you can make or break someone’s day, just by one thing that you say.”

“I want it to be a safe space that [players] know I’m in their corner to help them through their struggles,” she said. “You feel a responsibility now being on the other side of it. I’ve experienced that as a player — but being a coach, I definitely know that words are so powerful and actions are so powerful that you just do everything you can to make sure that the Athletes get the best out of the experience.”

For Tiernan, staying involved with soccer is personal. She coaches at Rutgers, but also at the youth level. Like many athletes who return to their sports in new capacities, she wants to make sure she makes an impact.

“The space of Women’s sports in general has such a far way to go, and the more positive people that are leading the game and teaching the game, I think, the bigger strides that are going to be taken,” Tiernan said. “So that’s why I coach at the youth level, as well, to know that there are multiple young people that you can help along their way. It’s about the players.”

“Even if I have a small little impact and impact one person’s life,” she said, “I feel like I’m helping change the game.”