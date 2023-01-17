Rutgers, Purdue Score Men’s Basketball Weekly Accolades

Co-Player of the Week
Cam Spencer, Rutgers
G – Sr. – 6-4 – Davidsonville, Md. – Boys Lain School of Maryland – Major: Labor and Employment Relations

  • Averaged 22.0 points, 5.5 rebounds and 4.0 assists in 37 minutes per game, as Rutgers downed Northwestern and Ohio State
  • Scored 23 points, including the final five points in a 65-62 win at Northwestern, hitting his career-best sixth three pointer to give Rutgers a 63-62 lead with 15 seconds to play
  • Posted 21 points, six assists, four steals, six rebounds and one turnover in a 68-64 overtime win over Ohio State, becoming the first player since 2010 to record that stat line
  • Garners his first career Player of the Week award
  • Last Rutgers Player of the Week: Geo Baker (Feb. 14, 2022)

Co-Player & Freshman of the Week
Fletcher Loyer, Purdue
G – 6-4 – Fort Wayne, Ind. – Homestead – Major: Organizational Leadership

  • Averaged 22.0 points per game, as Purdue topped Nebraska and Michigan State
  • Shot .542 from the floor, including 8-15 from three-point range
  • Scored a career-high 27 points against Nebraska with six three pointers, most by a freshman in program history
  • Garners his first career Player of the Week award and fourth Freshman of the Week Honor
  • Last Purdue Freshman of the Week: Fletcher Loyer (Dec. 5, 2022)
  • Last Purdue Player of the Week: Zach Edey (Jan. 9, 2023)

2022-23 Big Ten Men’s Basketball Players of the Week

Nov. 14

P: Hunter Dickinson, Jr., MICH
F: Jett Howard, MICH

Nov. 21

P: Terence Shannon Jr., Sr., ILL
F: Braden Smith, PUR

Nov. 28

P: Zach Edey, Jr., PUR
F: Fletcher Loyer, PUR

December 5

P: Zach Edey, Jr., PUR
P: Kris Murray, Sr., IOWA
F: Fletcher Loyer, PUR

December 12

P: Zach Edey, Jr., PUR
F: Dug McDaniel, MICH

December 19

P: Filip Rebraca, IOWA
F: Brice Sensabaugh, OSU

December 27

P: Jalen Pickett, PSU
F: Brice Sensabaugh, OSU

Jan. 3

P: Hunter Dickinson, MICH
F: Brice Sensabaugh, OHU

Jan. 9

P: Zach Edey, Purdue
F: Jalen Hood-Schifino, Indiana

Jan. 16

P: Fletcher Loyer, PUR
P: Cam Spencer, RUT
F: Fletcher Loyer, PUR

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button