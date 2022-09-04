Rutgers opened its season and wound up punting on fourth-and-goal

It isn’t officially college football season until Rutgers pulls, uh, a Rutgers.

Fortunately, the Scarlet Knights didn’t keep people waiting long on Saturday when they opened the season against Boston College.

Add this classic to the Rutgers highlight reel of infamous football moments.

How about the Scarlet Knights found a way to punt on fourth-and-goal? Yes, they had first-and-goal at the BC 10 and wound up with a fourth-and-goal at the BC 43.

Can’t imagine Greg Schiano had his team practice a drive going that far in reverse.

All-American punter Adam Korsak managed to salvage something as his boot pinned the Eagles at their 3.

The debacle:

4th & Goal at BC 43

(4:11 – 1st) Adam Korsak punt for 40 yds, downed at the BC 3

3rd & Goal at BC 38

(6:33 – 1st) Gavin Wimsatt sacked by Jaylen Blackwell for a loss of 5 yards to the BC 43

3rd & Goal at BC 33

(6:33 – 1st) RUTGERS Penalty, False Start (-5 Yards) to the BC 38

2nd & Goal at BC 33

(6:33 – 1st) Gavin Wimsatt pass incomplete

2nd & Goal at BC 23

(6:33 – 1st) WIMSATT, Gavin pass to the right complete for 8 yards to CRUICKSHANK, Aron caught at the BOS27 and advanced to the BOS15 (WILLIAMS, Jaden). PENALTY RUT Holding on RYAN, Sean enforced 10 yards from the BOS23 to the BOS33. NO PLAY (replay the down).

2nd & Goal at BC 8

(6:33 – 1st) WIMSATT, Gavin pass to the left incomplete intended for LANGAN, Johnny thrown to the BOS0. PENALTY RUT Pass Interference on LANGAN, Johnny enforced 15 yards to the BOS23. NO PLAY (replay the down).

1st & Goal at BC 10

(6:33 – 1st) Kyle Monangai run for 2 yds to the BC 8

Vintage, Scarlet Knights football.