Rutgers Next Up for Iowa Basketball

Thirty-eight minutes on the court the night before. Arriving home at 1 am, not falling asleep until about 4 am

Yeah, Iowa forward Filip Rebraca said, he was feeling it on Friday afternoon.

Asked if he had moved on from the 63-61 loss at Michigan State on Thursday night, Rebraca said with a smile, “I’m not so sure when I played 38 minutes. “I mean, mentally, I guess, but physically? Well, not really. But we have to battle through it.”

