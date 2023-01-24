Rutgers-Newark’s Zaleck and Nikishin, Ramapo’s Catalan Earn First NJAC Men’s Volleyball Weekly Honors of 2023

PITMAN — The New Jersey Athletic Conference has announced its men’s volleyball Weekly honors for the week ending Jan. 22.

PLAYER OF THE WEEK

ANDREW ZALECK • Rutgers-Newark

Senior • Right Side • Old Bridge, NJ/Old Bridge

Zaleck is named the first NJAC Player of the Week of the 2023 season. He started off the season with 16 kills as the nationally 10th-ranked Scarlet Raiders opened with a 3-0 sweep of Ramapo. The two-time All-American also hit a red-hot .433 and added a pair of service aces in the Lone match of the week. The Weekly Honor is the 10th of Zaleck’s career.

DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK

MATT NIKISHIN • Rutgers-Newark

Senior • Libero • Howell, NJ/Howell

Nikishin is named the first NJAC Defensive Player of the Week of the 2023 season after anchoring No. 10 Rutgers-Newark in its season-opening sweep of Ramapo. He scooped 12 digs at the libero spot while adding three assists in the Lone match of the week. The Weekly Honor is the sixth of Nikishin’s career.

ROOKIE OF THE WEEK

MAURICIO CATALAN • Ramapo College

Freshman • Libero • Freehold, NJ/Colts Neck

Catalan earns the first NJAC Rookie of the Week Honor of the 2023 season after helping Ramapo split a pair of matches to open the year. He played two sets in his Collegiate debut against No. 10 Rutgers-Newark before starting for the first time in a nonconference win over Wisconsin Lutheran. He tallied 12 digs and two assists and posted a perfect passing percentage as the Roadrunners swept Wisconsin Lutheran in three sets.