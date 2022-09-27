Rutgers-Newark’s Ettayebi, TCNJ’s Byrum, Rowan’s Giordano Earn NJAC Women’s Soccer Weekly Honors

PITMAN, NJ — The New Jersey Athletic Conference has announced its Women’s soccer Weekly honors for the week ending Sept. 25.

OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK

LEILA ETTAYEBI • Rutgers-Newark

Sophomore • Midfield • Clifton, NJ/Clifton

Ettayebi earns her first NJAC Offensive Player of the Week Honor Earning her first career NJAC Player of the Week award after a three-goal week as Rutgers-Newark went 2-1. She scored twice in a nonconference 3-0 win over Sarah Lawrence before adding a goal in the Scarlet Raiders’ 4-1 conference opening win over Stockton. The win marked the first against the Ospreys since 2009. Ettayebi has been a leader in the Raiders’ success this year, leading the team and NJAC with eight goals. Her eight goals also rank 14th in the nation.

DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK

CORINNE BYRUM • The College of New Jersey

Sophomore • Goalkeeper • Clemmons, NC/West Forsyth

Byrum earns her first NJAC Defensive Player of the Week Honor after pitching two shutouts for the Lions last week. She made a total of seven saves in the Lions’ two wins. She stopped three key shots in TCNJ’s 1-0 win over regionally ranked Stevens and followed up with four more in the Lions’ 6-0 NJAC opening win over Ramapo on Saturday. The sophomore keeper currently ranks third in the NJAC with a .913 goals against average.

ROOKIE OF THE WEEK

OLIVIA GIORDANO • Rowan University

Freshman • Forward • Millville, NJ/Millville

Giordano becomes the second Prof to earn NJAC Rookie of the Week honors, joining Week 2 honoree Lianna SanFelice. She scored two goals on Saturday in Rowan’s 4-0 conference opening win at Kean which capped an unbeaten week for the Profs. She tallied the game winner in the 10th minute and added her second to put Rowan up 4-0 in the 57th minute. The rookie forward currently has five goals on the season to rank in the top 10 of the NJAC.