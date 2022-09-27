Rutgers-Newark’s Catania and Dias, Rowan’s Troiano Earn NJAC Men’s Soccer Weekly Honors

PITMAN, NJ — The New Jersey Athletic Conference has announced its men’s soccer Weekly honors for the week ending Sept. 25.

OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK

FRANCO CATANIA • Rutgers-Newark

Senior • Forward • Elmwood Park, NJ/Elmwood Park

Catania Picks up his third NJAC Offensive Player of the Week award in the first four weeks of the season after yet another torrid scoring week. He tallied three goals and an assist in two games, extending his goal-scoring streak to five games in a row. He helped the Scarlet Raiders beat Centenary 4-0 with a goal and an assist. In the NJAC opener against Stockton, Catania drained two goals in the 3-1 win. He now has 10 goals this year, which is double anyone else in the NJAC and places him in the top 10 nationally.

DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK

JONAH DIAS • Rutgers-Newark

Sophomore • Back • Monroe Township, NJ/Monroe Township

Dias collects his first NJAC Defensive Player of the Week Honor after anchoring the Rutgers-Newark back line in two more wins, including a W in the conference opener against Stockton. They anchored a defense that pitched a shutout against Centenary in midweek action, limiting the Cyclones to just four shots on goal in the 4-0 win. He followed up with a strong defensive effort in the 3-1 win over Stockton, where he also scored his fourth goal of the season to put the Scarlet Raiders up 3-0. Dias ranks tied for fourth in the NJAC with his four goals on the year.

ROOKIE OF THE WEEK

JOHNNY TROIANO • Rowan University

Freshman • Forward/Midfield • Hazlet, NJ/St. John Vianney

Troiano becomes the second Prof this year to earn NJAC Rookie of the Week honors, joining Week 2 honoree Cole Hayman. He tallied the first two goals of his Collegiate career, accounting for both in a 2-2 draw with Kean in the NJAC opener. With the Profs down 2-0, Troiano broke through in the 71st minute on an assist from Chad Yates. The pair connected again for Troiano’s second score in the 84th to tie the match and get the Profs a point in the standings.