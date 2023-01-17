Rutgers-Newark Tabbed NJAC Men’s Volleyball Preseason Favorite

PITMAN — Reigning Champion Rutgers-Newark has been Predicted to once again finish atop the NJAC standings in 2023, based on a vote of the conference’s four head coaches.

The Scarlet Raiders collected all four first-place votes. Kean was Predicted second, NJCU third, and Ramapo fourth in very close voting among those three programs. The Cougars were selected as this year’s dark horse.

Rutgers-Newark enters the 2023 season ranked No. 10 in the AVCA Division III preseason poll after making a run to the NCAA quarterfinals last year. Under the direction of new head Coach Aidan Albrecht, the Raiders return a strong core of upperclassmen from that Squad along with key newcomers to fill in spots. Three-time NJAC First Team honoree Andrew Zaleck looks to lead the offensive efforts once again. Zaleck, who was also last year’s Continental Volleyball Conference Player of the Year, posted 4.48 kills per set against NJAC opponents to rank second among all NJAC players last year. He also posted a .350 hitting percentage in NJAC-only action to rank fourth. He will be set up by Justin Tuohy, as the setter returns to the court after his 2022 season was cut short. Tuohy is a two-time All-NJAC player with a 9.15 assist per set career average. Joining them are a pair of strong defenders in Danny Quay and Matt Nikishin. Quay is a three-time All-NJAC middle blocker who led all players with an impressive .475 hitting percentage against conference opponents last year. Nikishin is among the NJAC’s top defensive players, averaging 1.93 digs per set in NJAC play last year to rank fourth in the conference. Albrecht also welcomes a strong group of newcomers, with Aidan Apito out of St. Peter’s Prep expected to make an immediate contribution.

Kean is also under new mentorship with Bez Arslani in his first full season as head coach. Arslani’s Squad is a young group that is hungry to return Kean to its former national standing, with a big focus on defense. Leading the Returners are Max Thompson and Cris Naranjo. Thompson is a middle Blocker who ranked second among all NJAC players in conference-only blocks last year (0.97 b/s). Naranjo averaged 1.67 digs per set last year as the starting libero. Also looking to step into a leadership role is Luke Frankenfield, a setter/right side hitter who averaged 3.65 assists per set in 43 sets last year. Arslani also welcomes a solid group of newcomers looking to make immediate contributions, including outside hitter Chris Mitchell (Howell HS), right-side hitter Jack Freese (Hillsborough HS), and middle blocker Daniel Pugliano (Jefferson Township HS).

NJCU head Coach Carlo Edra is looking for his Gothic Knight Squad to continue its momentum after last year’s second place finish in the NJAC standings. The Gothic Knights went 22-10 last year and were ECAC Tournament semifinalists. Edra’s group features a great combination of experienced upperclassmen and talented newcomers. Reigning NJAC Defensive Player of the Year and three-time All-NJAC honoree Brandon DaSilva returns. The middle Blocker led all conference players last year with 1.03 blocks per set in NJAC play and was fourth with a .342 conference-only hitting percentage. He is joined by All-Conference libero Daniel Esteva, who ranked second last season in conference-only digs per set (2.82) and All-Conference opposite side/outside hitter James Bajor, who was third in conference-only digs per set (2.29 ). Outside hitter Leo Ferrari also returns; he led all NJAC players in conference-only service aces (0.72/set) and was second in conference-only assists (9.66). Edra is also looking to his newcomers to see action right away, including setter Alex Casais (Bayonne HS), opposite side hitter Jinsoo Han (Chungju, South Korea), and setter Erik Narvaez (Newark East Side HS).

Ramapo, under the direction of first-year head Coach Maritza Melendez, brings back experienced veterans and a slew of newcomers. First Team All-NJAC Andrew Finnegan and Honorable Mention All-NJAC pick Conor Charlow look to lead the Roadrunners this season. Finnegan, an outside hitter, ranked third in the NJAC in conference-only kills per set (3.74) last year and fifth in aces per set (0.55). Charlow Returns at the middle Blocker position after ranking in the top four in both conference-only hitting percentage (.368) and conference-only blocks per set (0.73) last year. They are joined by outside hitter Reece Kirchofer, who posted the second-highest hitting percentage (.380) against NJAC opponents last year. Melendez also welcomes a handful of rookies, including three liberos in Mauricio Catalan (Colts Neck HS), Alex Wilkens (Ramsey HS), and Jordan Rayot (Lakeland HS), along with outside hitter Matt Rekuc (Southern Regional HS).

The 2023 season kicks off this evening as Ramapo heads to Rutgers-Newark for the season opener and first NJAC match of the year at 7pm.

2023 NJAC Men’s Volleyball Preseason Poll

(first place votes in parentheses)