Rutgers-Newark Men’s Soccer Wins First ECAC Championship Since 2015

READING, PA — The Rutgers University-Newark men’s soccer team won their first Eastern College Athletic Conference (ECAC) Championship since 2015 with a 3-1 win over Penn State Behrend this afternoon at Alvernia University. The Scarlet Raiders finish their season with a record of 11-6-6 while Penn State Behrend’s season ends at 15-3-5.

Much like the semifinal game, the Scarlet Raiders opened their scoring ledger in under 20 minutes. Jake Milne put Rutgers-Newark up 1-0 when Bryan Rodriguez curled a cross into the box which found the head of Milne which beat York. The Scarlet Raiders’ high-powered offense wasn’t done as Esteban Hidalgo doubled their lead at the half-hour mark after scooping up a loose ball and hitting a hard driven shot. After registering 10 first-half shots yesterday, Rutgers-Newark was efficient and scored their two opening goals on just five shots.

In the second half, Gerson Gonzalez-Quevedo hit the back of the net to give the Scarlet Raiders an insurance tally. Franco Catania’s shot bounced off the cross bar and found Gonzalez-Quevedo in the box where he slotted it into the back of the net for his second marker of the season. With 9 minutes left on the scoreboard, Penn State-Behrend spoiled the shutout as they beat Christian Andrach to put their first goal on the board. After that goal, the Scarlet Raiders Defenders swiped away any chance the Lions had.

All Tournament Team

#11 Joe Alba, Midfield, Rutgers-Newark (MVP)

#21 Franco Catania, Forward, Rutgers-Newark

#13 Jake Milne, Midfield, Rutgers-Newark

#16 Gerson Gonzalez-Quevedo, Midfield, Rutgers-Newark

#17 Esteban Hidalgo, Forward, Rutgers-Newark

#9 Ryan Caruso, Forward, Rutgers-Newark

# 0 Christian Andrach, Goalie, Rutgers-Newark

#9 Blake Cooper, Midfield, PSUB

#5 John Ziobro, Midfield, PSUB

#3 Zach Schwarzel, Defender, PSUB

#17 Nick Willson, Defender, Alvernia

#20 Jorkaef Fallas, Midfield, NJCU