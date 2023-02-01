Rutgers-Newark Announces Nate Guagliardi as Head Women’s Soccer Coach

NEWARK, NJ — Nate Guagliardi was named the ninth head coach in Rutgers-Newark Women’s soccer history on Monday, January 30, 2023. Guagliardi joins the Scarlet Raiders from Division II Caldwell University.

“I would like to thank Mark Griffin and Dr. Corlisse Thomas and the rest of the hiring committee for giving me this opportunity,” said Guagliardi. “I am extremely excited to begin this new chapter of my coaching career as well as getting to know and work with an already successful team.”

Guagliardi has spent the last 16 seasons as the Assistant Athletic Director/Head Women’s Soccer Coach for Caldwell University. During his tenure with the Cougars, Guagliardi won three Central Atlantic Collegiate Conference (CACC) Championships, the first coming in 2013, for the first Championship in the program’s 16-year history. On the back of that championship, Caldwell also made their first appearance in the NCAA Tournament.

“We’re excited to bring Nate to the Rutgers-Newark family,” said Athletic Director Mark Griffin. “His track record for success, his competitive drive to succeed and his vision for the program made him the ideal candidate for this position. I have the utmost confidence that he will lead our Women’s program to new heights, and I’m eager to see the product out on the pitch.”

The 2008 CACC Coach of the Year & 2x ECAC Division II Coach of the Year elevated the Cougars to new heights and was an integral part of the success not only on the pitch but also in the classroom. Under Guagliardi, the Women’s soccer team was an 11-time recipient of the United Soccer Coaches Team Academic Award. On top of that, he also had 17 players named to the 2022 CACC All-Conference Academic Team as well as six players named to the CoSIDA NCAA Division II Academic All-District Team.

On the pitch, Guagliardi won three CACC Championships (2013, 2016, 2018) and coached two NCAA Division II All-Americans, 17 NCAA Division II All-Region student-athletes, a CACC Conference Player and Defensive Player of the Year along with two CACC Rookie of the Year. He continued to bring the best out of his players which led to 38 CACC All-Conference players during his tenure. In 2022, Guagliardi almost returned to the CACC Championship game, however, the Cougars were knocked out in the semifinal in penalty kicks.

Building off of his first NCAA Tournament trip in 2013, Guagliardi led the Cougars to two more NCAA berths in 2016 and 2018 after setting school records in 2012 with 14 total wins, 11 conference wins, and goals scored (53).

During his playing career, Guagliardi was a standout goalie for Caldwell where he set school records in shutouts and goals against. He will bring experience to the Scarlet Raiders and his career record of 142-127-23 (.526) would be the highest in Rutgers-Newark history, topping current leader, Ariana Ruela who left the Scarlet Raiders with an overall record of 53- 55-12 (.492).

Guagliardi graduated from Caldwell with a Bachelor’s in Social Studies Education and is currently finishing his Master’s in Curriculum and Instruction.