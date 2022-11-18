Rutgers men’s soccer’s historic season ends with NCAA Tournament loss to Penn

PHILADELPHIA — Rutgers men’s soccer’s historic 2022 season has come to an end.

The Scarlet Knights fell to Penn in the first round of the NCAA Tournament on Thursday night, suffering a 3-0 loss at Penn Park that ended their best season as a Big Ten member.

It marks their first NCAA Tournament opening round exit since a penalty shootout loss to Rhode Island at Yurcak Field in 2006; they had won their previous two first-round matches in the 2011 and 2015 seasons, the latter being their most recent appearance before this fall. Rutgers remains without a quarterfinal appearance since their last run to the College Cup in the 1994 season.

“I thought our guys pushed as hard as they could,” head coach Jim McElderry said. “I’m really proud of how they played the game tonight. It wasn’t easy.”

Rutgers entered Thursday night’s Matchup playing with house money, although it did not take that approach.

The Scarlet Knights already owned their Greatest season as a Big Ten member, winning the first Big Ten Tournament in program history — becoming the first men’s program at Rutgers to win a Big Ten title of any kind in the process — after earning a record second- place finish in the regular season standings.

Rutgers broke its record for regular season points in the Big Ten (14), tied their record for most Big Ten wins in a season (4) and scored the most goals in a season as a Big Ten member (42). They had the Big Ten’s Offensive Player of the Year (MD Myers), the league’s Co-Freshman of the Year (Cole Cruthers) and five all-Big Ten selections.

In all, McElderry’s fourth year at the helm was a resounding success for the Scarlet Knights.

“I think it’s been a long couple of weeks for our guys in terms of going through the Big Ten, then the Big Ten Tournament and the emotion of winning it,” McElderry said. “So proud of our group, especially the seniors. We have great leadership in our group. I asked these players earlier in the year to write their own history — we have great soccer history at Rutgers — and they did that this year. … I really pushed them hard to reach their full potential and I think, while we’re very disappointed to not advance tonight, I’m very proud of the group.

Their season ended at Penn Park — a Cozy turf field more fitting for intramurals than a big-time college soccer match — because Rhodes Field, their usual natural grass stomping ground, is out of commission until the 2024 season due to construction. Turf tends to make for faster paced soccer, and that rule certainly applied on Thursday.

The Quakers took the lead almost immediately after the opening whistle, with Ben Stitz slotting in a shot past Rutgers freshman goalkeeper Ciaran Dalton in the 65th second of the game. Rutgers would not threaten much in the remainder of the first half, with a 22nd-minute shot from junior forward Jackson Temple being the only shot on goal in the first half. On the other end, Penn had six more shots on target after its opening goal, doubling its lead in the 31st minute through Stas Korzeniowski and nearly added a third if not for a goal-line clearance from fifth-year senior right back Thomas DeVizio in the 38th minute.

“It was definitely different after playing on grass all year. But I’ll give it up to UPenn, they played a great game,” DeVizio said. “We were chasing the game all game, so it was tough. The surface, in my opinion, played a part in it. They train in it, they play games on it all the time. I think it played a little part in it, not a big part.”

The Scarlet Knights came out of the break on the front foot, creating the first two real chances of the second half, with reserve forward Ola Maelan and senior midfielder Pablo Avila forcing Penn goalkeeper Nick Christoffersen into two saves with strong strikes just outside the box. But Rutgers could not take advantage of their chances and Penn Punished them, the hosts scoring a third in the 70th minute through Stitz that shut the door on any hopes of a comeback from the Scarlet Knights and ended their season.

And, for Seniors like DeVizio, the loss ended their careers.

The Scotch Plains native had the realization as he walked off the field, his shirt pulled over his face, his head in his hands as he sat on the bench. Teammates came by one-by-one to console him, one final act together as a team on the field.

“After my freshman year, when my old coaches got fired and Jim came, I didn’t know if I wanted to be a part of a rebuilding process,” DeVizio said. “I’m really glad I did. Jim and all of us helped change the culture at Rutgers. I think the next couple of years, I think Rutgers is going to get better and better and better. The sky is the limit for Rutgers. I think Rutgers could be one of the top teams in the country each year.”

Rutgers players sit on the bench after Penn beat the Scarlet Knights, 3-0, in the opening round of the NCAA men’s soccer tournament on Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022 in Philadelphia. Andrew Mills | NJ Advance Media for NJ.com

