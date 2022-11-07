Rutgers Men’s Basketball Establishes #TheKnighthood

PISCATAWAY, NJ – The Rutgers men’s basketball program has a new hashtag for the 2022-23 season and beyond.

As the team looks to become the first program in the university’s history to reach the NCAA Tournament in three consecutive seasons, head men’s basketball Coach By Steve Pikiell is establishing #TheKnighthood.

“When I first got to Rutgers seven years ago, we wanted to establish a culture,” Pikiell said. We started with #KnightandDay and then we wanted to make our #GardenStatement. Our expectations at Rutgers continue to grow and we want to welcome #TheKnighthood.

“To be a part of #TheKnighthood means selling out Jersey Mike’s Arena every night,” Pikiell said. “It’s doing things for Rutgers Nation that have never been done before. It’s leading our community forward on and off the basketball court. It’s making and succeeding in the NCAA Tournament every single year. But most importantly it’s continuing to have that sense of pride in being a Scarlet Knight. Welcome to #TheKnighthood.”

Pikiell appeared in a release video that was posted on Rutgers men’s basketball platforms. The Transformation of the program in recent years has made Jersey Mike’s Arena one of the best atmospheres on gameday in all of college basketball.

The definition of #TheKnighthood is as follows:

Our extraordinary Honor of rank and dignity given for Uniting to achieve our common goals.

The core beliefs of #TheKnighthood are establishing success on the basketball court, establishing sustained success for the community off the basketball court and having that sense of dignity to be a part of the Scarlet Knight men’s basketball family.

There will be an exclusive #TheKnighthood wall at the men’s basketball offices at the RWJ Barnabas Health Athletic Performance Center for all Rutgers family to sign when they visit.

Fans can be on the lookout for content, exclusive gear and gameday experiences that will include all in #TheKnighthood that want to participate.

