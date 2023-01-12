Rutgers’ Meagan McClelland has eyes set on the pro soccer draft

Meagan McClelland knew early the kind of soccer career she wanted at Rutgers University.

As soon as she committed to being a Scarlet Knight in the summer of 2015, that year’s team made a historic run to the Final Four for the first time in program history. She remembers watching her would-be mentor, goalkeeper Casey Murphy, now a national team standout, make crucial saves that would lead Rutgers to upset the top-seeded Virginia in a penalty kick shootout.

“I remember being like, ‘I want to do that,’” McClelland told NorthJersey.com this week. “Like, I want to look at the camera and put four fingers up. I want to win the PK Shootout — and that’s exactly what we got to experience last year. I don’t think anything could really top that.”

