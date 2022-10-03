Rutgers in NFL, Week 4: Isiah Pacheco, Chiefs beat Buccaneers in battle of former Scarlet Knights

For the second time in four weeks, Isiah Pacheco came out on the winning side of a meeting against former Rutgers teammates.

The rookie running back had a strong performance in the Kansas City Chiefs’ prime-time win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who featured fellow former Scarlet Knights Olakunle Fatukasi and Logan Ryan on their roster.

Pacheco had 154 all-purpose yards, gaining 63 yards on 11 carries on the ground (5.7 yards per rush) to go with 91 yards on three kick-off returns, including a long of 41 yards.

“Every carry by Isiah Pacheco is like he thinks it might be his last,” ESPN Analyst Louis Riddick tweeted.

Fatukasi, who played alongside Pacheco in Piscataway for four seasons, and Ryan registered one tackle each. Ryan left the game in the first half with a foot injury and never returned.

Here is how the rest of the Rutgers contingent performed in the fourth week of the 2022 NFL season:

Devin McCourty, Patriots: The safety had seven tackles in his team’s overtime loss in Green Bay. He got hit hard by a teammate while attempting to prevent a Packers touchdown.

“We’ve just got to find ways to win these games,” McCourty said.

Sebastian Joseph-Day, Chargers: The defensive tackle had four tackles, including two for loss and a sack, in his team’s win over the Houston Texans. They served as a game captain.

Los Angeles Chargers defensive tackle Sebastian Joseph-Day (69) celebrates after he sacked Houston Texans quarterback Davis Mills during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022, in Houston. AP

Michael Burton, Chiefs: The fullback did not register a stat in his team’s win over the Buccaneers.

Duron Harmon, Raiders: The safety had three tackles in a win over the Broncos.

Tre Avery, Titans: The rookie cornerback did not record a stat in his team’s win over the Indianapolis Colts.

Andrew DePaolo, Vikings: The long snapper’s unit had a strong day, as kicker Greg Joseph nailed all five of his field goal attempts and one of his two extra point attempts. Minnesota needed every point it could get in a tight 28-25 win over the Saints in London.

INACTIVE

Raheem Blackshear, Panthers: The running back was listed as inactive for the second consecutive game after signing for Carolina off of the Buffalo Bills’ practice squad.

Michael Dwumfour, Texans: The defensive tackle was a scratch for the first time this season.

TO BE SEEN

Kemoko Turay, 49ers: San Francisco faces the Los Angeles Rams on Monday night.

Tyler Kroft, 49ers: The tight end is likely to miss his team’s meeting with the Rams on Monday due to the sprained MCL injury he picked up in the third quarter of San Francisco’s win over Seattle two weeks ago.

INJURED

Jonah Jackson, Lions: The Offensive lineman was out for the third consecutive week with a finger injury.

Clark Harris, Bengals: Harris remains out after tearing his bicep during a Week 1 loss to the Steelers. In his 15th NFL season, he is the longest-tenured Scarlet Knight in the NFL.

Gus Edwards, Ravens: The running back will miss at least the first four games of the regular season after head Coach John Harbaugh placed him on the reserve/physically unable to perform list ahead of Week 1.

Players on practice squads:

WR Bo Melton (Seahawks), DL Willington Previlon (Buccaneers), LB Tyreek Maddox-Williams (Chargers).

