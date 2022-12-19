Rutgers in NFL, Week 15: Former OL making case for Pro Bowl selection

The NFL’s hottest team has one of the league’s top-rated offensive linemen.

Coming off their sixth win in their last seven games, the Detroit Lions hope to see Jonah Jackson’s name Revealed Wednesday when the NFL announces its Pro Bowl selections. Jackson, who was an All-Big Ten player at Rutgers before transferring to Ohio State as a senior, missed three games earlier this season with a finger injury but has been an Anchor since returning.

“He has been playing at a pretty high level and when he’s on, he’s on,” Detroit Lions Offensive line Coach Hank Fraley said about Jackson leading up to Sunday’s game against the New York Jets.

Against the Jets, the Lions turned a gamble on fourth-and-one into a go-ahead, 51-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Jared Goff to tight end Brock Wright with 1:49 remaining. The win has Detroit (7-7) firmly in the NFC playoff hunt.

Here is how the rest of the Scarlet Knights contingent performed in the 15th week of the 2022 NFL season:

Raheem Blackshear, Panthers: Blackshear returned a pair of kickoffs for 60 yards, including a 37-yard scamper Sunday when the Panthers fell to the Pittsburgh Steelers, 24-16.

Michael Burton, Chiefs: The fullback recorded a tackle as the Chiefs escaped with a 30-24 win over the Houston Texans in overtime.

Michael Dwumfour, Texans: The defensive tackle did not record a stat Sunday when the Texans lost to the Kansas City Chiefs in overtime, 30-24.

Gus Edwards, Ravens: The running back had 55 yards on seven carries, but the Ravens were held out of the end zone in a 13-3 loss to the Cleveland Browns on Saturday.

Duron Harmon, Raiders: The veteran safety had five tackles — good for second most for his team — in a game that featured one of the craziest endings in NFL history.

Sebastian Joseph-Day, Chargers: The defensive tackle returned from a knee injury and finished with five tackles, including one for loss, as the Chargers pulled away for a 17-14 win over the Titans on Sunday.

Devin McCourty, Patriots: The veteran defensive back had two tackles as the Patriots lost on the final play to the Raiders.

Isiah Pacheco, Chiefs: The rookie running back carried 15 times for 86 yards and once again led the Chiefs on the ground in a 30-24 win over the Houston Texans.

INJURED

Tre Avery, Titans: The Rookie missed his second straight game while dealing with a concussion. In the three weeks prior, Avery led the league with six pass breakups.

Clark Harris, Bengals: Harris remains out after tearing his bicep during a Week 1 loss to the Steelers. In his 15th NFL season, he is the longest-tenured Scarlet Knight in the NFL.

Players on practice squads:

LB Olakunle Fatukasi (Broncos), WR Bo Melton (Seahawks), DL Willington Previlon (Buccaneers), LB Tyreek Maddox-Williams (Chargers), DL Kemoko Turay (49ers).

