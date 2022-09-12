Rutgers in NFL: How Chiefs’ Isiah Pacheco, other ex-Scarlet Knights stars performed in Week 1

Isiah Pacheco was a training camp Sensation in Kansas City throughout the summer, and while it took some time for him to get going in his NFL debut, he eventually managed to live up to the hype when it mattered.

The former Rutgers running back was the Chiefs’ leading rusher in a season-opening 44-21 win over the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Center on Sunday, scoring his first career touchdown in the process. Pacheco finished with a team-high 62 yards on 12 carries, including the three-yard rush where he burst into an NFL end zone for the first time. He also added 22 yards on his Lone kick-off return.

“I was talking to (the running backs) at the end there,” Chiefs Coach Andy Reid said. “They were all cheering on the young kid, Pacheco.”

The Vineland native had the best day among the former Scarlet Knights who suited up in the first NFL Sunday of the year.

Here is how the rest of the Rutgers contingent performed in the first week of the 2022 NFL season:

Tre Avery, Titans: The cornerback had three tackles in Tennessee’s stunning loss to the Giants at Nissan Stadium.

On a personal level for Avery, the fact he was on an NFL field at all is a resounding success. An undrafted free agent, Avery worked his way onto the 53-man roster with a Stellar training camp with the Titans.

“Tre Avery sat in my office every Thursday night through the entire offseason, going over his film. That is how committed that guy was,” Rutgers Coach Greg Schiano said last month. “That’s the guy you root for.”

Devin McCourty, Patriots: The veteran safety had six tackles in the Patriots’ 20-7 loss to the Dolphins in Miami. They almost got an interception, but teammate Myles Bryant knocked it out of McCourty’s path trying to intercept it himself.

“Frustrating,” McCourty said of the loss. “What is this, four straight losses? I think that’s definitely frustrating because we’ve got a team that I think can compete and come out here and win, but we keep falling short. It sucks to come in here and have to keep saying that.”

New England Patriots safety Devin McCourty (32) gestures during a post game news conference after an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, in Miami Gardens, Fla. The Dolphins defeated the Patriots 20-7. AP

Clark Harris, Bengals: The longest-tenured Scarlet Knight in the NFL kept his starting job at long snapper with Cincinnati, but the first game of his 15th NFL season was cut short due to a pec injurywhich he appeared to sustain during punt coverage.

His absence was felt when tight end Mitchell Wilcox, the Bengals’ backup long snapper, botched the snap on a missed field goal attempt in overtime that allowed the Steelers to steal a 23-20 win in Cincinnati.

Logan Ryan, Buccaneers: The defensive back made five tackles in Tampa Bay’s 19-3 win over the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday night.

Olakunle Fatukasi, Buccaneers: The rookie made his NFL debut by participating on special teams, but he did not register a stat in Tampa Bay’s win over the Cowboys.

Jonah Jackson, Lions: He started at left guard for the Lions in a 38-35 loss to the Eagles. Jackson made a key block on a 4th-and-goal touchdown run from D’Andre Swiftpulling to the left and clearing the path.

Michael Burton, Chiefs: The fullback was credited with a tackle in the Chiefs’ win over the Cardinals.

Michael Dwumfour, Texans: The defensive tackle registered a tackle in his team’s 20-20 tie with the Indianapolis Colts.

Sebastian Joseph-Day, Chargers: The defensive tackle played in his team’s 24-19 win over the Las Vegas Raiders, but he did not register a stat.

Duron Harmon, Raiders: The safety had three tackles in his team’s loss to the Chargers.

Los Angeles Chargers tight end Gerald Everett, left, runs against Las Vegas Raiders safety Duron Harmon during the first half of an NFL football game in Inglewood, Calif., Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022. AP

Andrew DePaolo, Vikings: The Veteran started at long snapper, and considering kicker Greg Joseph was a perfect 3-of-3 on field goals and 2-of-2 on extra points in Minnesota’s 23-7 win over Rival Green Bay, he did his job well.

Tyler Kroft, 49ers: On a day where starter George Kittle was inactive, Kroft caught just one pass for nine yards in a 19-10 loss to the Bears in Chicago.

INJURED

Gus Edwards, Ravens: The running back will miss at least the first four games of the regular season after head coach John Harbaugh placed him on the reserve/physically unable to perform list. But Edwards, who is still rehabbing the torn ACL he suffered last September, appears confident he’ll be back sooner than later, saying this week in a message on Instagram that he is “doing great” and is “very close” to returning.

Players on practice squads:

WR Bo Melton (Seahawks), EDGE Kemoko Turay (49ers), DL Willington Previlon (Buccaneers), LB Tyreek Maddox-Williams (Chargers), RB Raheem Blackshear (Bills).

